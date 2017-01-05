Women’s Choice Award® Names 2017 Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery

The Women’s Choice Award provides trusted, evidence-based information for women to make educated decisions.

The Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare, today announced America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery for 2017. The list of 384 U.S. hospitals is designed to help women make educated choices about where they seek treatment for the growing list of options that are available given the FDA’s approval of four new obesity treatment devices in the last two years.

The methodology for the bariatric surgery award is unique in that it combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. It is the only award recognizing excellence in bariatric surgery based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

In a survey conducted by the Women’s Choice Award, 66% of women responding considered themselves overweight, and of those women, 38% would consider a minimally invasive outpatient weight loss procedure.

“As the FDA approves more bariatric procedures, and treatment options increase, the Women’s Choice Award is helping women make educated, confident decisions about where they should go to get the very best care,” said Delia Passi, Founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “For those women who struggle with diet and exercise options, a bariatric procedure may be their best alternative for overall good health.”

An American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery study found that the risk of death from any cause is considerably less for bariatric patients than for individuals affected by severe obesity who have never had the surgery. The data show that cancer mortality is reduced by 60 percent for bariatric surgery patients and death as a result of diabetes and heart disease is reduced by more than 90 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

The majority of patients seeking weight loss procedures are female. According to a study by researchers at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, eighty percent of patients who undergo bariatric surgery are female, despite equal rates of obesity among American men and women.

“Finding a hospital or doctor isn’t as simple as searching online for ‘best bariatric surgery near me,’” said Passi. “The Women’s Choice Award provides trusted, evidence-based information for women to make educated decisions. We are providing thoroughly researched options to help them protect their health.”

The following hospitals have joined the Women’s Choice Award in empowering women and their families to make the best healthcare choices:

Bailey Medical Center, Owasso, OK

Bariatric Center at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Hartford, CT

Castle Medical Center, Kailua, HI

Catawba Valley Medical Center, Hickory, NC

Emerson Hospital, Concord, MA

Greenwich Hospital, a member of Yale New Haven Health, Greenwich, CT

Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center & Clinic, Honolulu, HI

Lafayette General Medical Center, Lafayette, LA

Mercy Health – St Elizabeth and St Joseph Surgical Weight Loss Center, Warren, OH

New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, NC

Norman Regional Health System, Norman, OK

North Cypress Medical Center, Cypress, TX

The Valley Hospital's Center for Metabolic and Weight Loss Surgery, Ridgewood, NJ

For the full list of America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery for 2017, please visit https://www.womenschoiceaward.com/awarded/bariatric-surgery/.

ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®

The Women’s Choice Award® is a trusted referral source, empowering women to make smart healthcare choices by identifying the country’s best healthcare institutions based on robust criteria that consider female patient satisfaction and clinical excellence. The Women’s Choice Award was recently honored by the INC 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2016 for a second consecutive year. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.

The information contained in this release is not permitted to be used in a non-press related context without the express prior written consent of the Women’s Choice Award.