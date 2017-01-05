Prometheus Real Estate Group Named Best Large Business to Work For

Prometheus Real Estate Group, the largest private owner of multifamily properties in the San Francisco Bay Area, today announced that it was named the Elite Winner, ranking the firm number one in the large business category by “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® In the Nation,” a national competition that honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.

“Our Prometheans (employees) work incredibly hard to build the culture here, and all the credit goes to them,” said Jackie Safier, President of Prometheus Real Estate Group.

Prometheus has a long history of excellence as an employer. In 2016, the company was named one of the Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times/Silicon Valley Business Journal, and one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune. The company has also received numerous industry awards, including three years as the NAHB Pillars of the Industry Property Management Company of the Year (more than any other firm in history).

