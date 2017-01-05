Anne Dacy-Ecklin and Paul Storfer Join 3D Results’ Leadership Bench

3D Results, a leading HR strategic consulting firm and recognized innovator for the SAP SuccessFactors human capital management (HCM) suite, announced today that Anne Dacy-Ecklin has joined the firm as Vice President of Services – Core HR Implementation, and Paul Storfer has joined as Vice President of Strategic Consulting Services.

Organizations are increasingly adopting SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central core HR and payroll solutions as they move away from legacy, on-premise applications to cloud-based suites. As Vice President Services – Core HR Implementations, Anne will lend her considerable expertise to our teams as they guide clients through the transition to the cloud. Prior to joining 3D Results, Anne was a Partner at IBM Global Services where she spent 11 years working with the SAP HCM team, delivering numerous SAP SuccessFactors deployments and cloud migrations. Before IBM, Anne was with SAP America for 8 years where she served in several roles dedicated to the growth and development of the HCM client base.

“Anne brings over 20 years of experience in the deployment of large global Human Capital Management transformation programs, coupled with a deep understanding of SAP products, and she has expertise in development of implementation accelerators and change management and training products and services that help reduce the risk of transformation for customers” said Brian Fieser, President of 3D Results. “She’ll also build partner relationships that will enhance our offerings.”

As Vice President, Strategic Consulting Services, Paul will bring innovative thought leadership to the design and implementation of HCM strategies and competency modeling for 3D Results clients. Paul is known for his expertise in developing proactive and integrated talent strategies to address people and organizational risks, optimize profitability, and sustain long-term performance. Prior to 3D Results, Paul was with PDI (now Korn Ferry) for nearly 10 years where he led the creation of numerous client talent strategies and created industry-leading competency frameworks. His work has crossed most industries and markets including for example, retail, healthcare, oil and gas, and manufacturing and included all levels of leadership from people and technical leadership to individual contributors.

“Few people in the world have credentials equal to Paul’s in helping organizations establish a people strategy backed by aligned competencies and metrics to propel organizations to measurable success. We are excited to have someone of his caliber and experience on our team, and we look forward to sharing Paul’s know-how with our clients,” said Bob Rook, CEO of 3D Results.

Both Anne and Paul will be in Las Vegas for the annual SAP Sales Field Kickoff Meeting being held at The Venetian January 11-12, 2017.

