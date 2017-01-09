Balance Point Adds a Well-Balanced HR Executive to its Growing Team

Co-founder Pete Luciano expressed his enthusiasm: “Lisa's comprehensive HR background makes her the perfect candidate to spearhead this initiative."

Balance Point, regional provider of custom payroll, time management, and human resources solutions announced today that Lisa Salcido will join the company as Director of Human Resources. Her hire comes at a time when the company is preparing to roll out its new high-touch HR support service, BPHR.

Lisa is an accomplished Human Resources professional with experience in managing HR strategy, employee relations, performance management, compensation/benefits design, and full life-cycle recruitment. In her last position as Human Resources Manager for a business solutions consulting firm, Lisa led a team who was responsible for all HR-related activities for 450+ employees.

In her new role at Balance Point, Lisa will be instrumental in the development of BPHR. She will be responsible for ensuring clients' compliance, while helping them discover the benefits of taking a strategic approach to HR.

About Balance Point: Established in 2003, Balance Point provides custom payroll, time management, and human resources solutions to small- and mid-sized businesses throughout the New Jersey and New York areas. The company’s commitment to “putting the client first” is evident in their approach to customer service and in their pursuit of new technology and services to address their clients’ growing needs.