Headwear Company Takes College Championship Apparel By Storm

For one collegiate headwear company the new year not only means new opportunity, but late nights and lots of football. Top of the World, an Oklahoma-based headwear manufacturer in business for over 30 years, spent the holiday season sewing championship and bowl game hats. The company started sewing Alabama V Clemson Championship hats immediately following the semi-final game.

This year the company plans to sew over 20 thousand caps to represent the national champion in the College Football Playoffs. Following each game, the company’s Hot Market team puts in late nights to sew the hats of the winning team and get them sent out within a 48-hour window. Hot Market is the Top of the World department that is responsible for quick turn orders, typically following championships in most college sports.

Following the semi-finals, the company began sewing hats with both Clemson and Alabama school logos so fans can gear up for the final game. However, the 2016 national champions will have a separate hat design with the winning team’s school logo exclusively. The 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship hats will be available at many national retailers as well as the recently launched Top of the World ecommerce website, towcaps.com.

The hat for the CFP National Championship winner was designed by one of Top of the World’s in-house artists. Each year the company’s art department is tasked with creating a design that is simple enough to work for any school, but also unique from the previous year and appealing to a broad fan base.

This year the design features a metallic silver football sewn into the background, and a gold 2016 embroidered into the foreground. The hat has a two-tone design with a grey bill and white dome. This year’s hat was designed by Top of the World production design supervisor Casey Hedrick.

“I wanted to create something that was powerful, but also had a clean and simple look. I also wanted something that both players and fans would love to wear,” Hedrick said.

To expedite the process, the hat is sewn in advance without any school logo and in grayscale or colors that are not representative of any one team. Following the game, the hats are sewn with the school logo and the name of the winning team. This allows quicker turn-around on orders.

Fans can watch the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Clemson and Alabama Monday January 9th on ESPN at 8:00 pm EST. The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Despite which team closes the season as national champion, Top of the World will be ready and waiting to sew the winning team's logo and get caps in the hands of the fans as quickly as possible.

About Top of the World: Top of the World is the nation’s leading collegiate headwear supplier based in Norman, Okla. Founded in 1986, Top of the World is now licensed with over 550 colleges and universities across the country and is currently ranked as the fifth largest apparel licensee by the Collegiate Licensing Company.