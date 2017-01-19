Les Trois Petits Cochons, creator of authentic artisanal pâtés and charcuterie, returns to the Winter Fancy Food Show for 2017, debuting its new Organic line of products. From January 22-24 at San Francisco’s Moscone Center, Booth #3905, the brand will showcase its set of delicious offerings and hand out samples of the new Organic Pâté aux Pommes et Cidre, Organic Mousse aux Cèpes, and Organic Pâté de Campagne.

Building on its more than 40 years of success, Les Trois Petits Cochons continues to grow and evolve with consumer needs and industry trends to provide an authentic and delicious organic solution in the pâté and charcuterie category. In addition to its new Organic line, the brand will also highlight its pre-sliced charcuterie items including the Sliced Saucisson Sec collection, Sliced Jambon Sec, and Sliced Chorizo, all launched last year to offer even more convenience for the home cook. Les Trois Petits Cochons will also have its new shelf-stable accouterments on display: Cornichons Piquants and Petits Poivrons.

Details on the Les Trois Petits Cochons products to be showcased at WFFS are below:



Organic Pâté aux Pommes et Cidre (Organic Chicken Pâté with Apples and Cider): The pork-free Organic Pȃté aux Pommes et Cidre is a coarse and savory blend of organic chicken, organic chicken liver, organic apples and organic apple cider. It is best enjoyed with a light-bodied red wine with fruity notes of strawberry and raspberry or a light-bodied crisp white wine with herbal notes. MSRP $5.99

Organic Mousse aux Cépes (Organic Chicken Liver, Pork & Wild Mushroom Mousse): A mélange of organic chicken liver, organic cèpes, and organic white wine, the new Organic Mousse aux Cèpes is smooth in texture and rich in flavor. It is best enjoyed with a full-bodied fruity red wine with minimal influence of oak or a full-bodied dry red wine with rustic & earthy tones. MSRP $5.99

Organic Pâté de Campagne (Organic Pâté de Campagne): The traditional French pâté, LTPC’s Organic Pȃté de Campagne is made with coarsely ground organic pork meat, organic pork liver and seasoned with organic onions, organic garlic and other organic spices. It is best enjoyed with a full-bodied fruity red wine with minimal influence of oak or a light-bodied fruit-forward red wine with hints of earthiness. MSRP $5.99

Sliced Saucisson Sec: A savory blend of pork, salt, and several other spices, this time-honored recipe from the Pyrenees Mountains of France is hearty in texture and rich in flavor. It is best enjoyed with a light to medium-bodied red wine with a hint of earthy aromas balanced by a fruit-forward bouquet or a medium-bodied beer such as an Ale, IPA or Bock Beer. The saucisson is available for purchase in 4oz pre-sliced packages at specialty food markets nationwide. MSRP $4.99

Sliced Saucisson Sec aux Herbes de Provence: A savory blend of pork, salt, and a bouquet of carefully selected French herbs, including Thyme, Rosemary, and Lavender, this time-honored recipe from the Pyrenees Mountains of France is hearty in texture and rich in flavor. It is best enjoyed with a light-bodied dry white wine with a light, crisp & refreshing taste or a medium-bodied beer such as an Ale, IPA or Bock Beer. The saucisson is available for purchase in 4oz pre-sliced packages at specialty food markets nationwide. MSRP $4.99

Sliced Saucisson Sec aux Cèpes: A savory blend of pork, salt, and porcini mushrooms, this time-honored recipe from the Pyrenees Mountains of France is hearty in texture and rich in flavor. It is best enjoyed with a light-bodied dry white wine with a light, crisp & refreshing taste or a medium-bodied beer such as an Ale, IPA or Bock Beer. The saucisson is available for purchase in 4oz pre-sliced packages at specialty food markets nationwide. MSRP $4.99

Sliced Jambon Sec: Made from the rear haunches of the pig, our French Style Cured Ham is carefully cured over 14 months with just enough salt to preserve it while also allowing the meat to remain tender and sweet to the taste. The Jambon Sec is best enjoyed with a light-bodied dry white wine with a light, crisp, refreshing taste or a light to medium-bodied red wine with a hint of earthy aromas balanced by a fruit-forward bouquet. It is available for purchase in 3oz pre-sliced packages at specialty food markets nationwide. MSRP $5.99

Sliced Chorizo: A savory blend of pork, salt, and Spanish smoked paprika, this traditional Spanish-style cured sausage is hearty in texture and intense in flavor. It is best enjoyed with a light-bodied dry white wine with a light, crisp & refreshing taste or a light-bodied beer such as a Lager, Pilsner or Wheat Beer. It is available for purchase in 4oz pre-sliced packages at specialty food markets nationwide. MSRP $4.99

Cornichons Piquants: Pickled in the traditional French way in vinegar and spices, Cornichons Piquants are crunchy baby gherkins with a sweet and spicy flavor. They are the perfect accompaniment to pâté and charcuterie. The new shelf stable Cornichons Piquants are available for purchase in 12.4oz glass jars at specialty food markets nationwide. MSRP $3.99

Petits Poivrons: Petits Poivrons are sweet mini peppers that have a mildly spicy flavor. The Petits Poivrons are gluten free and preservative free, and are best enjoyed on a charcuterie board with coarse pâté, Jambon de Paris, or other charcuterie. The new shelf stable Petits Poivrons come in an entertaining-ready 4.3oz glass jar and are available for purchase at specialty food markets nationwide. $3.99

To learn more about Les Trois Petits Cochons, stop by Booth #3905 at the Winter Fancy Food Show or visit its new, redesigned website at http://www.3pigs.com.

About Les Trois Petits Cochons:

Les Trois Petits Cochons combines high quality ingredients with time-honored French recipes to create award-winning pâtés, charcuterie, and other authentic French offerings. Known for the superior taste and quality of its products, the brand, whose name means “The Three Little Pigs,” was founded in New York City’s Greenwich Village by chefs Alain Sinturel and Jean Pierre Pradie in 1975. Today, with an emphasis on handcrafted, artisanal excellence, Les Trois Petits Cochons provides an unparalleled taste experience that can be found in five-star restaurants and specialty food retailers across the country as well as in its online store. Customers can order and learn more about Les Trois Petits Cochons at http://www.3pigs.com.