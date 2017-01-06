PR News will host a webinar on January 19 that will focus on how to build a comprehensive product promotion plan that captures the attention of target audiences and gains substantial media coverage, for either promoting an existing product or service or launching a new one. Webinar trainers from Aurora Health Care, The 135th Street Agency and Tweed will share real-world case studies, tactics and tools professionals can use for their efforts.

Register for this webinar: http://www.prnewsonline.com/webinars/product-buzz.

Attendees will leave this 90-minute webinar with the skills to:



Build buzz around their product with strategic press releases

Tell the story of their brand and products in a way that’s newsworthy and engaging

Develop a network of influencers to review and promote the product – keeping FTC guidelines in mind

Use live events like trade shows, charity events and publicity stunts to generate publicity

Use social media to create a digital identity for the product

Identify and interact with publications that may be interested in covering the product early and often

Create multimedia content that showcases the product and generates excitement

Continue the momentum after launch to achieve long-term business goals

Webinar registration includes downloadable PDF’s of each speaker’s presentation and access to the webcast recording for one full year. Anyone with questions regarding the webinar, may contact PR News’ client services team at clientservices(at)accessintel(dot)com.

