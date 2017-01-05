Matthew Yorke Joins SourceMedia as Chief Marketing Officer

Matt’s mission is to identify SourceMedia’s next generation of product solutions and data-driven marketing capabilities to accelerate our continued growth and success

SourceMedia, a business-to-business digital marketing services, subscription information and events company, today announces the appointment of Matthew Yorke as Chief Marketing Officer, a new position for the company.

Yorke joins SourceMedia from the global media and marketing solutions agency OMD, where he was Managing Director for Business Development and Marketing. At SourceMedia, Yorke takes responsibility for strategic marketing and product innovation with the mission of advancing SourceMedia’s portfolio of digital marketing capabilities. He reports to Marianne Collins, SourceMedia’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“Matt’s mission is to identify SourceMedia’s next generation of product solutions and data-driven marketing capabilities to accelerate our continued growth and success,” said Collins. “Leveraging our strong brands and expansive audience, SourceMedia is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional results for our clients and end-users.”

In addition to his agency experience, Yorke brings a strong background in digital media serving the technology industry, having held numerous senior positions at IDG, including most recently as CEO of IDG Enterprise and CEO of IDG Global Solutions. Technology firms represent a majority of the client base at SourceMedia, which serves dynamic sectors of the financial and healthcare industries that are undergoing rapid technological and regulatory change.

“I am tremendously impressed with SourceMedia’s leadership team, its progressive model and its ability to realize the vision of a modern B2B media company with great product and revenue diversity,” said Yorke. “I’m excited to be part of a team that is committed to market dominance through the innovation of products and services that meet the needs of a dynamic and demanding client base.”

Yorke’s recruitment is the latest in a series of moves by SourceMedia aimed at bringing sophistication and agility to its digital marketing services platform. Among other things, the company in August introduced a unique comprehensive Account-Based Marketing solution. And in January it began companywide rollout of a new Content Management System and user experience that provides a flexible and scalable development framework, designed to integrate content feeds, events and other services into end-user workflows.

“Matt Yorke will play a vital role in enabling us to capitalize on our recent accomplishments and realize the full potential of our brands and audiences as a platform for marketing services,” said SourceMedia’s Chief Executive Officer Doug Manoni. “We’re excited to have Matt as a member of SourceMedia’s leadership team.”

About SourceMedia

SourceMedia, an Observer Capital company, is a business-to-business digital marketing services, subscription information, and event company serving senior-level professionals in the financial, technology and healthcare sectors. Brands include American Banker, PaymentsSource, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, Accounting Today, Mergers & Acquisitions, National Mortgage News, Employee Benefit News and Health Data Management.