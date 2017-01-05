Dave’s efforts will be instrumental in helping us to serve the needs of current and future limited partners, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Summit team.

Summit Partners announced today that David Schiller has joined the company as Chief Investor Relations Officer. Dave joins the Summit Partners team at the firm’s Boston headquarters, and is focused on building and maintaining relationships with the firm’s global limited partner investor base.

Prior to Summit, Dave was a Managing Director at Renaissance Institutional Management, where he was responsible for business development and investor relations efforts for the company’s hedge fund products. Previously, Dave co-led North American institutional distribution for BlackRock Alternative Investors, the business unit responsible for BlackRock’s investments in hedge funds, hedge fund of funds, private equity, real estate, infrastructure and specialized alternative products. In the past, he has also held business development and institutional relationship management roles with Barclays Global Investors and Goldman Sachs & Co.

“Dave brings invaluable experience and great enthusiasm to this important role,” said Summit Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, Marty Mannion. “His efforts will be instrumental in helping us to serve the needs of current and future limited partners, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Summit team.”

“This is a passionate group of investors and a firm with more than three decades of experience investing in growth sectors across the globe,” said Dave Schiller. “I am excited to join Summit’s investor relations team, and I look forward to getting to know our limited partners and helping them meet their investment needs.”

