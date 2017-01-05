Mode Media Logo Mode Media Japan

Mode Media Japan Corporation, originally a joint venture with the advertising agencies Dentsu and ADK (WPP), magazine publishers Shogagukan, Shueisha, and Nikkei BP with Mizuho Capital, announced that a newly formed investment group company Montaro has purchased all the Mode Media Japan shares, business and assets held by Mode Media Inc. LLC and will continue its business in Japan.

The new company's purchase will enable the continuation of Mode Media Japan’s operations, providing products and services without disruption to 30M monthly active users in Japan, high impact brand video and mobile advertising to existing top brands and their agencies, and supporting top creators and publishers in Japan.

The Mode Media Japan’s employees and management team will continue to be led by Yusuke Akiba, the CEO of the Mode Japan company.

About Mode Media Japan

Mode Media Japan was founded in February 2008 initially as Glam Media Japan, as a subsidiary of Glam Media Corporation by its founder Samir Arora, Chairman & CEO and Director Ernie Cicogna, CFO & Head of International—to reach digital consumers across Japan and Asia-Pacific, including South Korea, China, and Southeast Asia. In 2009, it formed a joint venture with Dentsu, ADK (WPP), Shogagukan, Shueisha, Nikkei BP with Mizuho Capital. In April 2014, Mode Media appointed Yusuke Akiba as its CEO and Representative Director of the company and changed its name to Mode Media Japan.

Mode Media Japan is the #1 Lifestyle and Women’s Digital Media Company in Japan and the leader in Women’s Style, Fashion, Beauty, Parenting, Teens and Men’s Lifestyle categories. It operates Mode web sites Glam.jp, Tend.jp and Brash.jp and additional lifestyle channels: Home, Foodie, Entertainment, News, Weddings, Wellness, and Travel. Mode Japan launched Mode Studios for original videos and digital series in 2016.

Mode Media Japan reaches a coveted premium audience of women, millennials, men and teens with over 30 million active users a month in Japan, bringing together the key influencers, journalists, bloggers, publishers, and video producers creating content on Mode Media Japan’s owned & operated curated content platform sites and on the creator’s blogs, sites, social platforms and channels. It works with top global brand advertisers to provide engaging ads, content, videos and social amplification to consumers.

Contact Information:

Mode Media Japan Co., Ltd.

Established: June 2008

Location: Yubinbango 107-6032 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 1-12-32

ARK Mori Building

Representative: Representative Director Yusuke Akiba

Mode Media Japan: http://www.ModeMedia.jp

Glam: http://www.Glam.jp/

Tend: http://www.Tend.jp/

Brash: http://www.Brash.jp/

Contacts:

Yusuke Akiba

Mode Media Japan

press(at)modemedia(dot)jp