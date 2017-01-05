Playwire Media Taps Top Talent From Evolve Media To Drive Global Sales

The experience and knowledge that Gareth brings to the team will help cement Playwire as the number one source for advertisers across the gaming, kids and entertainment verticals in Australia.

Playwire Media, the largest online representation firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts online, today announced that Gareth Wills has joined the company as sales director for the APAC region. In his new role, Gareth will be responsible for building revenue and expanding the brand, as well as developing a programmatic offering.

“The next 12 months are poised to be very exciting for Playwire,” said James Haley, EVP Sales, Europe/APAC. “The experience and knowledge that Gareth brings to the team will help cement Playwire as the number one source for advertisers across the gaming, kids and entertainment verticals in Australia.”

Gareth joins Playwire Media from Evolve Media, where he managed Tier 1 clients across the gaming and entertainment verticals, selling rich media and video campaigns. He was also the main lead in driving programmatic revenue across the company. Prior to Evolve Media, Gareth has also previously held a sales role at AOL, selling video across all agencies.

“What really excites me about this role is Playwire’s extensive reach across APAC, as well as their myriad of capabilities across sites, in-game options, Minecraft and Steam offerings,” said Wills. “The focus now will be to grow the sales team to accommodate the demand in Australia while expanding to various markets across APAC.”

