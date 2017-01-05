CosmosID has now made its automated metagenomics analysis solution available as a built-in feature of the Thermo Fisher Cloud, empowering users to identify and characterize microbes. CosmosID’s technology is fully compatible with Ion Torrent NGS sequencers, and runs on unassembled reads, providing rapid identification of bacteria, including antibiotic resistance and virulence factors, viruses, fungi, and parasites. In order to deliver thorough analysis, CosmosID uses its proprietary, curated databases, which contain more than 65,000 genomes and gene sequences.

Unlike traditional taxonomic methods used to classify microbes, the CosmosID proprietary phylogenetic identification captures strain relationships from DNA analysis, and determines relative abundance for each microorganism. Such detailed identification is important for both analyzing infectious diseases and characterizing the microbiome. Additionally, the CosmosID system allows users to distinguish antibiotic resistance and virulence factors in microbes. With the integration of the CosmosID system into the Thermo Fisher Cloud, users can now access a comprehensive package of metagenomic analysis and microbial profiling, including visualizations such as sunburst charts and taxonomic trees.

"The addition of CosmosID to the Thermo Fisher Cloud is a significant step forward in the wake of complex, polymicrobial and co-infection in infectious disease research. Their ability to rapidly identify pathogens at the subspecies level along with genotyping of antibiotic resistance, will be critical to take personalized medicine to the next level" said Dr. Catriona Anderson, MB ChB, Bsc, MRCGP DSFRH, Focus Medical Clinic, Nuffield Hospital North Staffordshire, UK.

“The power of the CosmosID system launched into the Thermo Fisher Cloud is stunning because it brings rapid, accurate, and actionable information on antibiotic resistant pathogens, including those referred to as “super bugs” into sharp focus”, according to Dr. Rita Colwell, CosmosID Founder and Global Officer and currently Distinguished University Professor, University of Maryland College Park and Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Thermo Fisher will be hosting a webinar featuring CosmosID in early 2017, where the CosmosID application will be explored along with many relevant use cases, more details coming soon.

Media Contact

Email jon.ryan(at)cosmosid(dot)com for additional information.

About CosmosID

CosmosID®, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a genomics big data company focused on rapid identification of microorganisms for molecular diagnostics, public health, food safety, agriculture, and environmental applications. The CosmosID platform uses proprietary sequence analysis algorithms to accurately profile all microorganisms in a metagenomic sample employing next-generation DNA sequencing. To learn more please visit http://www.cosmosid.com.

About Thermo Fisher

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of $17 billion and more than 50,000 employees in 50 countries. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information, please visit http://www.thermofisher.com.