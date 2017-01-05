ProMIS Neurosciences (“ProMIS” or the “Company”), a company focused on discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that PMN 310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb), has been designated its first lead product for development in Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

“We previously demonstrated that the mAb therapeutic candidates ProMIS is developing display the optimal target profile of selectively binding prion-like forms of Aβ and inhibiting both their propagation (spreading) and neurotoxicity in laboratory tests (in vitro),” stated Dr. Neil Cashman, ProMIS Chief Scientific Officer. “We have now achieved a significant development milestone by demonstrating that PMN 310 directly blocks the neurotoxicity of these prion-like forms of (Aβ) in a well validated mouse model.”

The neuroprotective effect of PMN 310 was investigated at a well recognized contract research organization (CRO) specializing in neurodegenerative diseases. Injection of prion-like forms of Aβ (also called toxic oligomers) into the brains of mice causes a neurological deficit that can be assessed in a memory-behavior test called novel object recognition. Normal mice exposed to an object remember the familiar object when re-exposed to it and spend more time exploring a newly introduced object. In contrast, oligomer-injected mice lose the ability to discriminate between known and novel objects and spend equivalent amounts of time exploring both. Results obtained in this assay showed that administration of PMN310 to mice completely prevented the loss of short-term memory formation caused by toxic oligomers.

“The past year has been devoted to characterizing our mAbs with a view to select and prioritize our therapeutic candidates for AD; these compelling in vivo results have led us to declare PMN 310 our first lead product for development in AD,” commented Eugene Williams, ProMIS Executive Chairman. “Furthermore, the animal model used is particularly relevant to recent scientific developments that toxic prion-like forms of Aβ are the appropriate target for therapy, and to our knowledge, PMN 310 is the first mAb specifically designed to address this target.”

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

The mission of ProMIS Neurosciences is to discover and develop precision medicine therapeutics for effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease and ALS.

ProMIS Neurosciences’ proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform—ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates — to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique "precision medicine" approach, ProMIS Neurosciences aims to develop novel antibody therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for Alzheimer’s disease and ALS. The company has also developed two proprietary technologies to specifically identify very low levels of misfolded proteins in a biological sample. In addition, ProMIS Neurosciences owns a portfolio of therapeutic and diagnostic patents relating to misfolded SOD1 in ALS and currently has a preclinical monoclonal antibody therapeutic against this target.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This information release may contain certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

