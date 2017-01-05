Danger to Jump Pit of Deadly Rattlesnakes at Sturgis Buffalo Chip®

Doug Danger, poses in front of Big Red, the rig used by daredevil Evel Knievel These poisonous vipers will kill him nearly instantly should he fail.

An already crazy attempt by stuntman Doug Danger to make an under-powered vintage motorcycle sail 120 feet through the air across the Buffalo Chip amphitheater is becoming even more dangerous. This celebrated daredevil has agreed to have up to 2,000 live rattlesnakes placed in a pit beneath his path prior to the stunt. Danger plans to jump the pit of rattlesnakes at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. More about the jump and the official announcement video can be found at http://www.BuffaloChip.com/RattlesnakeJump.

“Doug is a professional who’s completed some incredible jumps, but this one is truly over the top,” said Rod Woodruff, Sturgis Buffalo Chip President. “He’s either the most courageous man I’ve ever met, or he’s got a genuine lack of fear. While we are doing all we can to ensure the safety of everyone in the amphitheater, including Doug, the threat to his life is real. These poisonous vipers will kill him nearly instantly should he fail.”

Prairie rattlers are known as one of the world’s deadliest snakes. One bite of a rattlesnake can kill a healthy man in the matter of a few minutes. It is reported that anti-venom can cost as much as $50,000 per injection, and an affected person may require several in order to survive, but only if administered in time. The snakes will be secured in holding tanks in an area designed to ensure the safety of all spectators.

The model of bike on which Danger will attempt this stunt further heightens the threat of receiving fatal rattlesnake bites. The 1972 Harley-Davidson XR750 was not engineered to leave the ground, nor was it manufactured to ensure a safe landing after doing so. But Danger has had a burning desire to jump this bike ever since seeing his hero, Evel Knievel, attempt both successful and not-so-successful stunts with the same bike.

Those wishing to witness Doug Danger’s Rattlesnake Jump may purchase passes at http://www.BuffaloChip.com. Danger’s death-defying stunt joins the previously announced American Flat Track Races in the lineup of spectacular entertainment for 2017.

Click here for high-resolution images.

About The Sturgis Buffalo Chip

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip® celebrates 36 years as the Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling™ in 2017. It is the world’s first and leading entertainment destination for the motorcycle enthusiast. The venue’s high-profile, nine-day festival, known as The Best Party Anywhere®, remains one of the world’s most televised and longest running independent music festivals. Located three miles east of Sturgis, SD on 600 creek-fed acres, it offers eight stages of entertainment, a swimming hole, bars, mouth-watering food, showers, cabins, RVs, camping and more to visitors traveling from all corners of the world. The Chip's concerts are free with camping. More details are available at http://www.BuffaloChip.com.