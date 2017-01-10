RE/MAX Selects Realvolve "Realvolve is able to offer our agents a best-in-class CRM platform, as well as the ability to transform their daily activities into measurable gains to their bottom line.” -Mike Ryan, VP, RE/MAX, LLC

A leading provider of workflow and customer relationship management (CRM) services, today announced that RE/MAX, the global real estate franchisor, has designated Realvolve as an approved supplier. Under this agreement, Realvolve will provide premium proprietary RE/MAX Workflows and Templates in addition to top tier customer support and guaranteed best price on its subscriptions to RE/MAX Affiliates. Already in use by many U.S. and Canada RE/MAX Affiliates, the Realvolve CRM/Workflow Platform has become the premier choice of leading agents who appreciate the flexibility and richness of an innovative software application to provide a world-class ecosystem to run their business.

“Customer relationship management is critical for every real estate practice, large or small,” said Mike Ryan, Executive Vice President, RE/MAX, LLC. "As an Approved Supplier to RE/MAX, Realvolve is able to offer our agents a best-in-class CRM platform, as well as the ability to transform their daily activities into measurable gains to their bottom line.”

“We could not be more excited about working with RE/MAX to help agents and brokers achieve their business goals by facilitating better and more comprehensive customer relationships and workflow management through our platform,” said Dale Warner, COO of Realvolve. “Realvolve is the first intelligent CRM built specifically for agents and brokers, and we know that Realvolve’s ability to measure the strength of an agent’s relationships combined with the automation of activities with their clients, will help our customers achieve their goals.”

Realvolve has the most robust workflow platform in the industry and is the first CRM to actively measure the quality of relationships.

About Realvolve

Realvolve is the revolutionary all-in-one CRM that learns, automates, and helps agents build a business to last. An ecosystem of tools and industry leading workflow platform helps automate an agent’s daily workload. Realvolve is the first predictive customer relationship management system built specifically for real estate brokers and agents. Through the use of proprietary algorithms, Realvolve helps users build strong and sustainable businesses by leveraging the science of relationships. Realvolve is based in Denver, and was founded in 2014. Realvolve is headquartered in Denver. For more information, visit realvolve.com, and connect on Twitter at @realvolve.com, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/realvolve