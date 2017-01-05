With a new year comes the annual recommitment to a healthy diet and exercise routine for many Americans. Rapidly expanding better burger brand MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is happy to offer a delicious way for Guests to achieve their resolution goals--The Lean Green. The Lean Green is the latest in the Taste to Try series of fun, bold and delicious options available at MOOYAH locations nationwide. The Lean Green launched on December 26 and will be featured through the end of January.

Starting in 2016, the Taste to Try campaign features a new branded customized recipe each month. Featuring an all-natural turkey patty wrapped in the brand’s famous Iceburger style lettuce wrap and a kick of flavor with Swiss cheese, avocado and BBQ sauce, it’s clear that The Lean Green lives up to its predecessors. The Lean Green contains just 410 calories and is packed with 32 grams of protein.

“We know how tough it can be to focus on fitness while also finding flavor this time of year,” said Michael Mabry, COO of MOOYAH. “That’s why we are excited to offer The Lean Green to our Guests. It’s a delicious way to augment plans to get the New Year off to a healthy start.”

The Lean Green marks the continuation of MOOYAH’s successful Taste to Try campaign. The national leader in the booming fast-casual burger segment provides Guests with a Seriously Fun new experience each month with innovative burgers such as The Double Diablo, The Well D’Onion, The Hamburdog, and more. The Taste to Try options have provided a financial boost for franchisees in the MOOYAH system as well. Check averages with Taste to Try items were more than 40% higher than checks without a Taste to Try item during 2016 and the brand hopes to improve on that success with a tantalizing lineup of Taste to Try options each month in 2017.

“Our Guests enjoyed having a different featured recipe to try each month last year,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, VP of Marketing for MOOYAH. “We learned through options like The Hamburdog and The Double Diablo that the appetite for creative and flavorful burgers is big. We’re kicking off 2017 with a burger that satisfies the many new year’s resolutions out there. After The Lean Green, we’ve got a really fun lineup that may bring a few surprises to table.”

At MOOYAH, quality food goes hand in hand with customization. Guests get the opportunity to choose from a variety of bun options, from baked in-house potato or multigrain wheat buns to handcrafted lettuce buns to accompany a never-frozen Certified Angus Beef® patty, all natural Jennie-O turkey patty, a mouthwatering black bean veggie patty or grilled chicken and hand-breaded crispy chicken. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five different cheese options, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado and chili, along with ten free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH French fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. MOOYAH offers real ice cream shakes in 10 delicious flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate, REESE’S ™, strawberry banana and more.

In 2017, MOOYAH plans to once again enhance and improve on their recipe for successful franchise growth by adding new locations across the country while maintaining a focus on introducing the brand to more global markets. The booming “better burger” brand entered several new states in 2016, while expanding its existing presence in California, Texas, Florida and New York, as well.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH on Facebook at the MOOYAH Burgers & Fries Fan page or follow MOOYAH on Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com/.

ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS, FRIES & SHAKES

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, lean American beef, all-natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, black bean veggie burgers, buns baked in-house daily, real cheeses and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go. In 2016, MOOYAH was ranked No. 38 in Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list they have been included in for several years in a row. The brand also ranked 2nd in Best Fast Casual Restaurant Franchise Company, 4th in Best Restaurant Franchise Company, and 7th in Best Overall Franchises Company by Franchiserankings.com. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with the brand on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.