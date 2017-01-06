Healing Cancer in This Century offered by creator and visionary Carlos Caridad begins again January 2017 and is interviewed on this re-released radio interview at http://www.blogtalkradio.com/dr-carol-francis/2016/05/07/cancer-correlated-with-history-of-abuse-and-trauma--research-carlos-caridad.

Is there a correlation between sexual abuse suffered and the later onset of breast or cervical cancer? Is there a causal connection between physical and emotional trauma and physical illnesses and disease? Does helping one's self overcome the emotional and mental impact of rape, molestation, or incest help an individual recover from cancer or avoid future medical complications? This possible correlation is evident in some research findings and is discussed by Carlos Caridad, a holistic health practitioner who also, for over 20 years, worked within a cancer recovery clinic and in healing centers evaluating such connections. Also, in connection with this finding, Carlos Caridad has formed a Summit named Healing Cancer in This Century providing free videos to observe from professionals who serve the community of Cancer Patients and Cancer Survivors with various tools. To find out more about this Summit and these 50 free videos go to HealingCancerinThisCentury.com with home videos becoming free starting May 1, 2016. Exploring Integrative Medicine, Holistic Health Practices, Energy Healing Modalities, Nutritional approaches, Mind-Body-Soul approaches and the Psychological and Spiritual treatments of Cancer are a part of this profound program aimed to help cancer become a thing of the past.

Dr. Carol Francis, Clinical Psychologist, Marriage, Family & Child Therapy, Certiied Medical Hypnotherapist, Holistic Health Practitioner practices in Los Angeles Beach Cities areas including Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Torrance, San Pedro and Palos Verdes communities through drcarolfrancis.com.