TTISICon17 - The Best Is Yet To Come “The job market is rapidly changing, requiring top employers and employees to innovate their talent acquisition and retention efforts in predictive ways,” says David Bonnstetter, CEO and co-founder of TTI Success Insights.

TTI Success Insights, the world’s go-to source for research-based, validated assessments and talent management solutions, is proud to announce its hosting of the 28th annual TTI Success Insights International Conference on January 13, 2017 and January 14, 2017 at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort in Scottsdale, AZ. Also known as TTISICon, the conference is attended by the world’s most renowned coaches, trainers and consultants in the talent management industry from over 35 countries around the world. The conference will help this group reimagine client possibilities and create broad business value.

The theme of this year’s conference is “The Best is Yet to Come,” celebrating TTI Success Insights’ legacy while articulating the vision of the next generation of company leadership. During the annual event, TTI Success Insights’ worldwide network of consultants and master distributors will discuss industry trends that will shape how companies handle talent management in 2017.

“The job market is rapidly changing, requiring top employers and employees to innovate their talent acquisition and retention efforts in predictive ways,” says David Bonnstetter, CEO and co-founder of TTI Success Insights. “Our products and services help individuals find the best solution to these ever-evolving challenges. Our tools are only a piece of the puzzle. What is most critical is how these tools are applied. At this conference, our global network comes together to discuss, explore, and define the talent development best practices that improve the success of their client organizations’ businesses.”

The conference will open with a keynote from Connie Dieken, founder of the Dieken Group and Emmy award-winning journalist, who will share her expertise on influence and persuasion.

The conference is constructed of presentations, breakout sessions, and workshops. Topics will include the use of big data in talent development, the latest in human research, and leadership development, among others. Each segment is geared toward helping this talented group of individuals deliver maximum value and insights to organizations around the globe.

Brent Patmos, founder of Perpetual Development Inc and author of “Beyond the Name – Preserving Love, Legacy and Leadership in Your Family Business,” will close the conference with event highlights and honor the legacy that made TTI Success Insights the successful network of individuals that it is today.

About TTI Success Insights

TTI Success Insights believes all people are unique and have talents and skills of which they are often unaware. We exist to reveal and harness these talents, using the Science of Self™. For over 30 years, we have researched and applied social and brain science, creating assessment solutions consultants in 90 countries and 40 languages used to hire, develop and retain the best talent in the world. With a tenacious, innovative culture, we transform potential to productivity, performance and profits. Every 7 seconds, someone is taking a TTI SI assessment to increase their self-awareness and grow their career. For more information, visit http://www.ttisi.com and @TTI_SI.

###