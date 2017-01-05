Clearwave Appoints Laura Hobbs to Lead Strategic Ophthalmic Sales

Of the 31 different specialties that use Clearwave, Ophthalmology is our fastest growing.

Clearwave Corporation, the healthcare industry’s only data authentication and patient registration platform announced this week that Laura Hobbs has been appointed Director of Sales for Clearwave.

Ms. Hobbs comes to Clearwave with a strong background in sales specifically in the area of Ophthalmology. Most recently she was employed by Bausch & Lomb and served as a Senior Practice Development Specialist where she assisted ophthalmology practices with strategic growth plans and development. Hobbs other experience includes Director of Marketing & Practice Development at Clemson Eye, Business Development Manager at Abbott Medical Optics and VP of Business Development at Clear Choice Laser Eye Centers.

“We are very excited about Laura joining Clearwave. Laura brings a wealth of Ophthalmology experience and knowledge to our team. Of the 31 different specialties that use Clearwave, Ophthalmology is our fastest growing. We look forward to Laura expanding our Ophthalmology presence,” stated Gerard White, President & CEO for Clearwave.

About Clearwave

Clearwave delivers to all healthcare providers a patient registration platform that allows patient data to be authenticated prior to being passed to any Electronic Medical Record (EMR), Practice Management (PM) or Hospital Information System (HIS) product. Healthcare providers realize a reduction in administrative costs related to patient registration, eligibility verification and collection processes. Clearwave’s platform offers the patient multiple self-service options including Clearwave’s pre-check-in (mobile) and kiosk.