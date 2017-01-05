Jukin Media and Frequency Announce New Partnership

"Frequency is uniquely positioned to distribute our brands and content to some of the biggest operators in the world"

CES -- Frequency, a leading platform for delivering digital first programming, announced today a new partnership with Jukin Media, the global leader in user-generated entertainment. The deal will see Frequency integrate Jukin brands and programming into its digital platform for cable, satellite, mobile and OTT operators.

Jukin Media, which owns and operates consumer-facing social video properties FailArmy, People Are Awesome, The Pet Collective, and JukinVideo, is the latest to sign on to Frequency’s AVOD service, currently integrated on the platforms of major operators throughout the world. Each Jukin property has a loyal fanbase, and combined they boast over 50 million fans worldwide and generate 1.5 billion video views per month.

“Jukin represents some of the most popular and widely viewed digital first content on the planet,” said Blair Harrison, CEO of Frequency. “This partnership showcases the opportunity to bring content from partners like Jukin to the rapidly expanding opportunities on linear cable TV, satellite and mobile operators globally.”

“Frequency is uniquely positioned to distribute our brands and content to some of the biggest operators in the world,” said Cameron Saless, Chief Growth Officer at Jukin. “They have done the hard work of creating a compelling digital first experience and integrating it across a myriad of traditional and next-gen video and pay tv platforms. The solution is tailor-made for a company like ours.”

Frequency is a cloud-based internet video service that aggregates and distributes video from the world's top providers, including the leading TV, multi-channel and digital networks, as well as from individual creators. TV, mobile and over-the-top operators use Frequency to deliver a complete internet video service to their subscribers. With one simple integration, operators have access to Frequency's comprehensive portfolio of content, and a fully featured video platform, including real time personalization. Frequency is now powering next-generation consumer video experiences for operators on set-top boxes, mobile devices and the web.

Jukin Media is a global entertainment company powered by user­-generated video content. Jukin receives more than 2.5 billion monthly views across digital platforms, and is the leader in discovering, acquiring, and curating the web's most compelling UGC videos. Jukin produces original series for TV and emerging platforms, and is owner/ operator of entertainment franchises FailArmy, JukinVideo, People Are Awesome, and The Pet Collective (with FremantleMedia), which combine for more than 50 million fans online. Additionally, Jukin provides a wide range of solutions that allow premium brands, publishers, and media networks, to commercially utilize user­-generated video content. For more information, visit http://jukinmedia.com.