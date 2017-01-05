Bryn will take sales and revenue for InfoMart to the next level.

InfoMart, Inc., a leader in the background screening and information industry, announced today that Bryn Palena has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales. Palena will assume all sales leadership responsibilities for InfoMart.

InfoMart is a recognized expert in the background screening industry, having been founded more than 27 years ago, and serves some of the most recognized Fortune 100 companies as well as thousands of companies across numerous industries.

"Bryn will take sales and revenue for InfoMart to the next level," said Tammy Cohen, founder and president of InfoMart. "Her unique background screening industry experience, incredible customer relationships and passion for 100 percent customer satisfaction, knowledge of industry services and trends, tremendous energy, and team-player attitude make her a perfect fit for InfoMart."

Palena has more than 20 years of successful sales and leadership experience. Palena has held customer-facing leadership positions with leading global background screening companies such as ChoicePoint, which was acquired by LexisNexis, The CARCO Group, ASIS International, and First Advantage. She is passionate and dedicated to the screening industry, and is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), a board member of the Philadelphia Society of People and Strategy (PSPS), and a member of PSPS's parent global HRPS organization. She is also a member of ASIS International and a founder of the Young Professionals Initiative, and she serves on the Women in Security Council. Palena's reputation as a passionate leader and customer advocate has been the cornerstone of her successful career.

"I am excited to join the InfoMart team," said Palena. "They have built a successful company by focusing on customer satisfaction, quality products, and efficient and scalable operations. The InfoMart culture is positive and team-oriented, and I'm thrilled to be joining such a talented and professional team. Our goal is to focus on growing the InfoMart brand into numerous additional markets and introduce new and innovative solutions for our customers."

Utilizing the tremendous professional expertise of the InfoMart team, along with the quality and efficiency of the InfoMart products and processes, Palena will focus on new market opportunities and expanding globally. InfoMart continues to be one of the most innovative background screening solution providers in the industry and provides highly-regarded customer advocacy and support.

"2017 is going to be an exciting, watershed year of growth and innovation for our customers and for InfoMart," said Cohen.

About InfoMart

InfoMart is an industry leader in background screening services, providing businesses the information they need to make well-informed hiring decisions. With more than 27 years in business, InfoMart is a pioneer in developing innovative technology and screening services, from criminal history searches to verifications of employment. Accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), a designation earned by only 10% of the industry, InfoMart has also been recognized on Security Magazine's Security 500 and Workforce Magazine's Hot List. The company prides itself on its dedication to customers, innovation, and accurate reporting. For more information about InfoMart, please visit http://www.infomart-usa.com or call (770) 984-2727.

