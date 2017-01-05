The purpose of the conference is to explore challenges and create dialog around solutions for communities of color in 21st Century

The first-ever Communities Conference: Civic Conversations Concerning 21st Century American Life in Communities of Color to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the incorporation of Eatonville, Florida will take place Thursday thru Saturday, January 26-29 during the 28th annual Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities (ZORA! Festival). Featured presenters include, Eleanor Traylor, Ph.D., Professor Emerita, Howard University, Charles M. Blow, The New York Times, Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Ph.D., Professor of History, Race and Public Policy, Harvard University and Suzanne Young Murray Professor at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies.

The event is a partnership between the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community, Inc. (P.E.C.) and Rollins College and is curated by N. Y. Nathiri, Executive Director, P.E.C., Inc. and Julian Chambliss, Ph.D., Chair Department of History and coordinator, Africa and African American Program at Rollins College. “The purpose of the conference is to explore challenges and create dialog around solutions for communities of color in 21st Century”, said Chambliss.

In 50-minute plenary and 75-minute breakout workshop sessions, conferees will have the opportunity to interact with nationally-recognized thinkers; local and national scholars and local and national community activists on topics, including personal finance, “options in education,” community economics, and cultural vibrancy. The Friday schedule will be devoted to “Communities of Color and Their Policing.” A special Saturday morning session will develop action plans with an eye to “report card” sessions at ZORA! Festival 2018, January 25 – 27.

What: Communities Conference: Civic Conversations Concerning 21st Century American Life in Communities of Color

When: Thursday - Saturday, January 26-28

Where:

Rollins College

1000 Holt Avenue Winter Park, Florida

St. Lawrence African Methodist Episcopal Church,

549 East Kennedy Boulevard Eatonville, FL

For the full conference schedule, visit http://communitiesconference.net/schedule/ .

Media Credentials

Approved media will have access to interview areas and for media that have RSVP’d in advance and received confirmation from Tina Spencer tinaospencer(at)gmail(dot)com. This includes media opportunities for the speakers and artist who are in town, as well as other ZORA! Festival events. All media must email Tina Spencer at tinaospencer(at)gmail(dot)com to request access to cover these opportunities. We will do our best to facilitate requests.

About ZORA! Festival

The Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities (ZORA! Festival) is produced in honor of writer, anthropologist and folklorist Zora Neale Hurston, every January in historic Eatonville, Maitland and Orange County Florida. ZORA! Festival is a multi-day, multi-disciplinary event that commemorates the life of 20th Century Renaissance woman Zora Neale Hurston; her hometown, Eatonville and the cultural contributions people of African ancestry have made to the United States and the world.

About the Association to Preservation the Eatonville Community (P.EC.)

The mission of the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community (P.E.C.) is to enhance the resources of Eatonville, popularly known as “the oldest incorporated African American municipality in the U.S.” and the hometown of writer, folklorist, and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston; to educate the public about Eatonville’s historic and cultural significance; and to use the community’s heritage and cultural vibrancy for its economic development.

P.E.C. is the nonprofit historic preservation group that organizes the ZORA! Festival and whose mission is to enhance the resources of Eatonville, to educate the public about the town’s historic and cultural significance, and to use the community’s heritage and cultural vibrancy for its economic development.