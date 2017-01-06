Peloton Global And Partners Advantage Announce Strategic Alliance

Shared emphasis on compliance, education and training will enable us to experience rapid growth in selected sales initiatives.

Peloton Global announced its strategic alliance with Partners Advantage Insurance Services, LLC, a national insurance marketing organization headquartered in Riverside, CA. With this strategic business alliance, Partners Advantage will provide Peloton members with retirement solutions experience and Peloton will enable expanded growth for Partners Advantage in the arenas of long-term care and disability insurance.

Peloton President Andy Holden stated, "Complimentary skill sets will create robust and exciting offerings to members of both entities. And a shared emphasis on compliance, education and training will enable us to experience rapid growth in selected sales initiatives.”

"By working together, this strategic alliance will allow our two companies to enhance and expand our national platforms available to agencies and independent financial professionals," stated Partners Advantage President, James Wong.

The evolution of a variety of factors, including more sophisticated products being introduced by carriers, continuous updates, and compliance demands within the industry led to the alliance which will bring impressive new training, technology, services and products to the financial professionals working with both companies.

About Partners Advantage Insurance Services

In business since 1993, Partners Advantage Insurance Services, LLC, is among the top national insurance marketing organizations in the country with 70 associates located in offices across the United States. The company's Advantage Division is a one-stop brokerage for licensed agents and agencies throughout the United States who sell annuities, life insurance and linked benefit products. The company's Platinum and Premier Divisions work to enhance insurance marketing organizations and agencies throughout the country. The corporate headquarters for Partners Advantage is located in Riverside, CA. For more information about Partners Advantage, visit http://www.PartnersAdvantage.com.

About Peloton Global Distribution Services®

Peloton is a consortium of elite individual organizations that are top performers within their industry. By aligning with Peloton, members have access to the powerful synergy of shared market intelligence, world-class marketing and lead generation capabilities, extensive products, services, technologies, systems and a superior level of support to create unmatched performance in the insurance and financial services industry. Peloton membership allows the individual member entities and the group as a whole to combine strengths in order to reach the highest level of competitive success. Membership includes some of the premier general agencies, valued specialty companies and innovative industry suppliers on a global level. To learn more about Peloton please visit: http://www.pelotonglobal.com