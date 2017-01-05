TEAM Informatics (“TEAM”) is pleased to announce its partnership with HelloSign, a leading electronic signature provider. TEAM has partnered with HelloSign to provide Oracle WebCenter Content (WCC) customers with the ability to integrate the HelloSign API directly into their Oracle WCC interface, as eSignature for WebCenter Content.

“We are thrilled to bring Oracle WebCenter Content users an intuitive and efficient way to execute their business agreements,” said Whitney Bouck, COO at HelloSign. “Our current HelloSign API customers have seen an increase in document turnaround of up to 79% and now WebCenter Content users will be able to experience this among many other benefits through our partnership with TEAM.”

HelloSign is an innovator in the eSignature space and the optimal choice for businesses needing secure electronic signature processes across any size repository. Their full-featured interface and API enables quick and accessible document processing, creating an intuitive and user-friendly signing process for both the sender and signer. HelloSign also integrates with other Oracle offerings such as their cloud platform — Oracle Documents Cloud Service (DOCS).

“At TEAM we are always striving to provide our existing and potential customers with new and innovative products that solve everyday business needs,” said Doug Thompson, CEO of TEAM. “Our partnership with HelloSign allows us to integrate an electronic signing process into WebCenter Content, enabling enterprise customers to send, sign, and manage documents at any time from any device.”

TEAM’s eSignature for WebCenter Content enables users to eliminate the time and effort necessary for traditional wet-ink signatures by streamlining and digitizing the entire process. The unification of platforms results in faster turnaround-time, broader access from any location, increased security and signature authentication, and robust, accurate audit trails. WCC users experience the simplicity of managing both their content and digital signatures all in one place.

About TEAM Informatics, Inc.

TEAM Informatics, Inc. (http://www.teaminformatics.com) is an employee-owned, Minnesota-based software products and systems integration firm with a global customer base and offices on three continents. TEAM was formed over 10 years ago and has experienced a sustained aggressive growth rate.

TEAM is an Oracle Software Reseller and a global member of the Oracle Partner Network, specializing in areas such as WebCenter Content, WebCenter Portal and Oracle Documents Cloud Service. Offerings include professional services, managed services, enterprise and development support, and an expanding set of custom products. In addition, TEAM is a Google Enterprise Partner and Reseller for the Google Search technologies. TEAM's suite of business applications include a GSA Connector for WebCenter for enterprise search, TEAM Sites Connector for enabling web experience management, DOCSConnect for hybrid enterprise content management, and Intelligent Content for metadata auto-classification. Get more information on these and all of TEAM's offerings at http://www.teaminformatics.com.

About HelloSign

HelloSign, the innovative product leader in the eSignature space, makes it simple for businesses to offer fast, secure, and legally binding eSignatures to their customers through both a user-friendly web application and a developer-focused API. Trusted by millions of users, HelloSign simplifies the tradition of pen and paper signing into a modern, digital and uninterrupted workflow. For more information see http://www.hellosign.com and follow HelloSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Facebook.

