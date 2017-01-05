The All New 3D VR Glasses With BT Audio by Vivitar

(CES Booth #16038) -- Vivitar, a legacy family brand of fun and affordable tech products, unveils at 2017 CES® this week “the year of 360” - with new, 360-degree cameras across a range of different product lines including action cams, virtual reality, and drones. Vivitar’s 360-degree cameras feature the latest in video quality and usability, and are designed to truly capture the action at every angle - whether you’re outside braving the elements or inside exploring far off places within a virtual reality. These latest offerings and more will be previewed at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 5-8, 2017, at the Central Hall, Booth #16038.

Vivitar’s new 360-degree offerings include:

Action Cameras

The DVR1008 and DVR1108 360 action cameras boast dual 180-degree lenses along with built-in video stitching software that can be configured to automatically merge the two views into a seamless, 360-degree panoramic image of your latest adventure. The cameras will record full HD 1080 x 1080 pixel video at 30 frames per second, capture still images at 14.1 MP resolution, and come with a Micro SD slot for additional storage.

DVR 1008HD: 360 HD Wifi VR Action Camcorder (MSRP $199.99; Available Q2)



Never worry about rain, sleet, or snow again with this new, completely waterproof 360 action camera

No case required - so you can capture the perfect shot every time!

14.1 megapixel camera comes with 360-degree viewing right out of the box as well as a helmet mount and remote control for easier use

Submersible to IPX8 standard

DVR 1108HD: Waterproof 360 Camcorder (MSRP $149.99; Available Q2)



All-in-one unit doubles as an action camera on-the-go or a security camera while charging at home - one camera meets every need!

14.1 megapixel camera records in full HD 1080p

Built-in wifi allows for instant peer-to-peer sharing

Comes with a waterproof case and helmet mounts to fit every sporting need

Virtual Reality

Also included in the 360 product line is Vivitar’s newest virtual reality headset. The 3D VR Glasses with Bluetooth Audio are the easiest way to view virtual reality content. And with built-in Bluetooth audio, you’ll be completely immersed in the virtual world.

VR 270/290 3D VR Glasses w/ BT Audio (MSRP $39.99; Available Q2)



Get ready for the future of entertainment with Vivitar’s new 3D VR Glasses, complete with built-in Bluetooth headphones

Ultra-light headset includes adjustable lens for a comfortable fit every time

Compatible with all smartphones

Drones

Vivitar’s latest drones, the DRC466 Folding Drone and the DRC444 Aerial Camera Drone, are taking the 360-degree technology into the air. With all-new hover and “follow me” technology, these drones can track your movements and create stunning videos for you to share with friends and family!

DRC 444 Wifi Camera Drone (MSRP $129.99; Available Q2)



Take to the sky and record your escapades with Vivitar’s new Aerial Camera Drone, perfect for the adventurous person in your life

Onboard wifi allows for easy connectivity and control

Comes with an HD camera to record your flights in 360 degrees

Hover mode with multi-directionality means there’s no place this drone won’t go!

DRC 466 Folding Camera Drone (MSRP $199.99; Available Q2)



New “Follow Me” technology enables the Folding Camera Drone to hover at a set distance behind you while recording

Unique folding design allows for convenient storage

2.4G four-axis Spider Drone can ascend and move forward, backward, left, and right all through the easy-to-use controller

For more information, check out Vivitar at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #16038, or visit http://www.vivitar.com.

About Vivitar

Vivitar designs and manufactures affordable consumer electronics ranging from on-trend digital lifestyle products for millennial consumers to cameras and accessories for amateur and professional photographers. With a rich heritage dating back to 1938, the company's portfolio today spans mobile and audio accessories, cameras, and a constantly evolving array of specialty products in emerging electronics categories. It also is the largest supplier of digital still cameras, camcorders and accessories around the world, harkening back to its origins as an importer of photographic equipment and its subsequent development of industry-leading mass-market cameras, lenses and flashes. A division of Sakar International since 2008, Vivitar is headquartered in Edison, NJ, with offices in the United Kingdom, Latin America, Canada, Australia and Hong Kong, and global retail distribution through more than 100,000 mass market and specialty locations. For more information, visit http://www.vivitar.com or follow the company on social media at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

###