Stillwater Dwellings Announces Leadership Changes

Stillwater Dwellings, a Seattle based leader in contemporary prefabricated home design and manufacturing, announced a change in senior leadership. Industry veteran Kaveh Khatibloo along with operations professional John Morgan will share duties as co-CEOs and Chairmen. Prior to assuming principal roles, Khatibloo served as Chief Sales Officer and Morgan as Chief Operating Officer at Stillwater.

“This is an exciting time. Stillwater Dwellings has been growing rapidly and we are fortunate to have gained a leadership position in the high-end prefabricated residential marketplace”, said John Morgan. Added Kaveh Khatibloo, “Stillwater has some of the most talented and experienced architects in the prefabricated home industry. We have been opening new markets across the United States and have delivered homes from Massachusetts to Hawaii.”

Morgan and Khatibloo are positioning the company for continued rapid growth from its Seattle headquarters. Matthew Stannard, founder and previous CEO of Stillwater will continue to serve as a design consultant.

About Stillwater Dwellings.

Headquartered in Seattle, Stillwater Dwellings was founded in 2008 by a prominent residential architect, whose goal was to make high-quality contemporary home design more accessible and sustainable. Homes are available in one and two story designs, and feature a soaring butterfly roofline. Stillwater’s team of architects and project managers guide clients through the entire custom home process from design through construction. Choose from more than twenty floor plans and three Finish Packages.

