IOFM Game Changer Award Nominees Announced with Launch of Open Voting

IOFM announced the nominees of the Game Changer Awards which recognize best in class financial operations technology solutions. The new award program honors the top five solutions in the marketplace, making them one of the most coveted and prestigious awards due to their rarity.

There are forty-four nominees of the 2017 Game Changer Awards, and voting is now open to the public. Staple financial management solutions such as Concur, Canon, and Comdata are nominated; leading cloud-based management solutions such as Kofax, Tax1099.com and MineralTree are also featured. The nominees range from Fortune 100 companies all the way to innovative start-ups all vying to change the game of finance management. A full list of nominees is available at http://www.iofm.com/conference-spring/vote-game-changers/.

The Institute of Finance & Management (IOFM) believes that success in business relies heavily on developing efficient business processes. Successful organizations are continually seeking better automation solutions, and financial operations professionals are always striving to keep up with the latest solutions in the marketplace. To assist members of the AP & P2P community with finding the truly game changing solutions, IOFM created the Game Changer Awards.

The Game Changer Awards showcase companies that provide the most productive and effective technologies and meet the highest standards of design, ease-of-use, and conformance with appropriate accounting standards. The nomination period closed on December 10, 2016 and nominees were announced with the commencement of voting on January 4, 2017. Winners will be determined by popular vote of the public through March 31, 2017.

Brian Cuthbert, Executive Director of IOFM, explained how the award programs distinguish stand-out solutions: “We are excited about how many applications were received for the first year of the Game Changer Awards. It shows a great commitment by the solution providers to deliver products that the users really benefit from. IOFM looks forward to honoring the winners that change businesses for the better.”

Winners of the 2017 Game Changer Awards will be announced at IOFM’s AP & P2P Conference & Expo in May. The AP & P2P Conference & Expo is the largest, most comprehensive event dedicated to Accounts Payable and Procure-to-Pay, bringing together experienced practitioners and innovative strategists to provide an in-depth three-day learning experience. Attendees benefit from proven best practices and tested solutions to the toughest challenges in AP & P2P today. With face-to-face time at a premium, The AP & P2P Conference & Expo is the best way for vendors to demonstrate solutions and personally engage a highly targeted audience of financial operations managers, directors, and supervisors.

The event brings together professionals from across the country to learn about AP and network with peers and experts. The conference’s Spring session will take place at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts®, Walt Disney World, Florida May 7th through the 9th, 2017. The conference is the premier event of the year for the accounts payable community.

About IOFM

The Institute of Finance and Management (IOFM) is the leading organization providing training, education and certification programs specifically for professionals in Accounts Payable, Procure-to-Pay, Accounts Receivable and Order-to-Cash, as well as key tax and compliance resources for Global and Shared Services professionals, Controllers and their F&A teams. IOFM has certified nearly 20,000 financial operations professionals worldwide through its four certification programs. IOFM’s membership networks: the AP & P2P Network (http://www.app2p.com) and AR & O2C Network (http://www.aro2c.com), feature industry research and best practices, metrics and benchmarking data, policies, case studies, tools, templates, and critical compliance and corporate governance resources. The Institute also produces on-demand e-learning resources including video trainings and web-based seminars. IOFM hosts industry-leading conferences designed to facilitate continuing education and peer networking. These events include the Accounts Payable and Procure-to-Pay Conference and Expo (Spring and Fall), and the Accounts Receivable & Order-to-Cash Conference. With a universe of over 100,000 financial operations professionals, growing certification and membership programs, and a keen understanding of the issues and content needs critical to the profession, IOFM is the trusted source of information in the rapidly evolving field of financial operations.