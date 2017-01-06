2017 Nails Magazine Cover Tech Contest

Rochelle Dingman Owner of Shear Fashion Salon

(http://www.shearfashions.com) in San Jose, California

Placed Top 10 in January's issue of Nails Magazine-International cover tech contest for her ballet inspired nails.

The story behind the session was to photograph a ballerina and create a nail design inspired by the Swan Lake Tutu. Rochelle and Phoebe from Shear Fashion Salon had been planning for a couple years to photograph their cousin, Sammy, a ballet dancer who attends the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, June 2016 she was back home for summer break, Rochelle and Phoebe Dingman from Shear Fashion Salon and Michelle Nicole Ng from Michelle Nicole Photography traveled from the Bay Area, California to collaborate on a photoshoot located at FD Studios in Downtown Los Angeles. We loved FD Studio's natural light and rustic warehouse windowsills, which was exactly the look we were going for. With Shear Fashion Salon to do makeup, hair, and nails, and Michelle Nicole Photography to create the imagery, Sammy wore her Swan Lake costume along with the headpiece that was handmade by Phoebe to match Rochelle's nails, the headpiece was inspired by celebrity makeup artist Roshar, whom they met at the PHAME Expo in Los Angeles. Please visit Shear Fashion Salon web site (http://www.shearfashions.com) to see the full images that were featured in January's issue of Nails Magazine.

Also featured in the 2017 January issue of Nails Magazine is Phoebe Dingman from Shear Fashion Salon, baby chick toe inspired image, using trendy chrome powder pigment over yellow polish with hand painted design and crystals, which we photographed in Gilroy, California. In the past, Phoebe's nail creations have been inspired by cute baby animals and has found ways to execute her crazy creations-she has pushed our limits to find a photograph with real livestock.

The first year Shear Fashion Salon and Michelle Nicole Photography (http://www.michellenicolephoto.com) made top 10 in Nails Magazine was 2012, and for the past 5 years in a row since, one or both nail techs Rochelle and Phoebe have made top 10 finalist in the Nails Magazine Cover Tech Contest. Entries from around the world compete each year to have their designs showcased on the Cover of the Magazine. In 2014 they both made top 10 with their Great Gatsby inspired nail image and the Little Piglets. In 2015, Rochelle Dingman got 2nd runner up with her Butterfly Inspired Nails image. Rochelle and Phoebe have also been featured in Nail Pro Magazine, with a rising star mother and daughter duo.

Rochelle and Phoebe got their start in Nails by receiving their certificates in Gel & Acrylic from Young Nails Tech in Los Angeles, California shortly after graduating they both started competing in the Nails Magazine Cover Tech Contest. They have taken advanced classes from Crystal Nails International Master Educator Classic Mully and In 2015 Rochelle & Phoebe worked with Celebrity Nail Designer Patricia Yankee at the 2016 Spring Summer shows for NYFW where they designed nails for 7 shows. In 2016 Rochelle Dingman attended Ela Loszczyk's Nails Experts Academy, and received her Certificates for extreme shapes in both Acrylic and Gel nails.

Michelle Nicole Photography is a full time wedding, family,newborn and commercial photographer with two International Award Winning Prints with WPPI - wedding and portrait photography association, and is published in Today's Bride, Borrowed & Blue, POPSUGAR, Modern Weddings, Nails Magazine, ASEE Prism, featured and interviewed on SLR Lounge, and Confessions of Successful Asian Women.

Shear Fashion Salon and Michelle Nicole Photography continue to work and collaborate on projects together and are looking forward to the bright future ahead.