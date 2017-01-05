WhoHaha Logo “With 'Go Pitch Yourself,' we’re looking to collaborate with funny fans who could embrace a spotlight, tell their unique stories and are eager to take their craft to the next level,” said WhoHaha co-founder and Pitch Perfect 3 producer, Elizabeth Banks

WhoHaha, a media company dedicated to creating and delivering female-driven, comedic digital content, has partnered with Universal Pictures’ Pitch Perfect 3 to find the web’s funniest content creators and build excitement for the follow-up to last summer’s blockbuster hit.

Beginning January 5, “Go Pitch Yourself” will ask aspiring digital storytellers to share independently produced videos of impressions, characters or unique talents that showcase the series’ spirit and what makes them perfectly imperfect.

Submissions will be reviewed by tracking social posts with the campaign’s hashtags #PitchPerfect3 and #GoPitchYourself across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr and YouTube. The “Go Pitch Yourself” campaign will welcome entries from fans residing in USA, UK, Australia and Canada.

“WhoHaha was built to develop, mentor and support female comedy,” said WhoHaha co-founder, Luigi Picarazzi. “This unique campaign will extend the film’s reach beyond social media and into making a measurable impact on the development of these aspiring digital creators. We can’t wait to review the submissions.”

The 90-second videos are not expected to be professionally produced; instead, applicants are encouraged to review example videos and create content based on their unique talent and digital storytelling skills. Entries will be reviewed by an expert panel of digital media executives, and winners will be announced March 2017.

In April, grand prize winners will travel on an all-expense trip to Los Angeles, California for a weeklong “Digital Content Lab,” where they will learn about moviemaking and digital content strategy from Universal Pictures and WhoHaha staff. In a professional production studio, winners will also shoot a Pitch Perfect promotional video with award-winning actor and Pitch Perfect series producer Elizabeth Banks. As WhoHaha’s co-founder, Banks is furthering WhoHaha’s mission to spotlight new, comedic talent.

“Being a content creator is more than just finding views,” said WhoHaha co-founder and Pitch Perfect 3 producer, Elizabeth Banks. “With 'Go Pitch Yourself,' we’re looking to collaborate with funny fans who could embrace a spotlight, tell their unique stories and are eager to take their craft to the next level.”

After the film’s second installment took the honor of highest-grossing live-action movie-musical opening of all time, Pitch Perfect 3 by Universal Pictures arrives in theaters on December 22, 2017.

For more information and additional submission guidelines, please visit: http://www.whohaha.com/gopitchyourself.

About WhoHaHa:

WhoHaha is a digital media company dedicated to developing and sharing the most hilarious female-centric comedy on the web. Co-founded by director, producer, and actress, Elizabeth Banks, in partnership with Luigi Picarazzi, CEO of Digital Media Management in Beverly Hills, CA, WhoHaha’s mission is to empower and create opportunity for the funniest up-and-coming female creators by providing them needed resources across development, production, financing, distribution, marketing, and monetization. Our creators are invited to distribute existing content to our comedy-loving audience, participate in WhoHaha's stand-up live comedy shows, lead the development, production and acting in original social video content, as well as branded entertainment content for sponsors who want to engage consumers through the power of comedy and levity, and align with WhoHaha's mission of female empowerment. For more information, please visit: http://www.WhoHaha.com or find us on all social channels.

About Pitch Perfect 3:

Get ready to have a Merry Pitchmas. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow headline the returning cast of Pitch Perfect 3, the follow-up to summer 2015’s blockbuster hit that took the honor of highest-grossing live-action movie-musical opening of all time. The eagerly awaited next chapter is led by series producers Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment and Max Handelman & Elizabeth Banks of Brownstone Productions. The film will be directed by Trish Sie (Step Up All In).