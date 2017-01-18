BluRig Trucking Is A New App Connecting The Trucker And The Shipper

Startup BluRig Trucking is proud to release the newest app connecting independent carriers and shippers. Need something moved? It can be as small as a desk or as big as a tanker full of fuel. This app will allow an independent owner to handle needs of any size (from a small household item to large tankers).

Founded August 2016, BluRig Trucking is a resource for the trucker/carrier to instantly generate a business website to help shippers find them via the app. Shippers upload shipment details, the trucker accepts or rejects the job. Communication happens directly between the shipper and the trucker, avoiding the broker (make more money!).

BluRig will bring promising results and higher income potential for the independent carrier (and potential lower costs for the shipper). Shippers will be able to review the trucker/carrier, create a review and rate the experience. The option will exist for the trucker/driver to show their safety record, experience, and overall track record for on-time and safe deliveries. The trucker can login and show they are ready to accept shipments; the shipper will then be able to select a trucker in the immediate area, for faster response and transit time. Since there is no broker in the middle, the trucker can then earn more and maximize routes more easily, with planned round-trip shipments.

Download the app now, choose the membership level, get started making (or saving) more today. Search the app store or go to http://www.blurig.net.

The app was developed as a tribute to John D. Hutchinson, a former owner-operator. He was loved and trusted by many. He passed away in April 2016. Our mission is to provide an efficient and easy way for the connections to move freight in the most cost-effective and efficient way. - Unhitch the Middleman, BluRig It