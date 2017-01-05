Creativation “We’re excited to work with Charity Wings to give our trade show attendees a true ‘play as you work’ experience,” says Andria LaJeunesse, CEM, Vice President of Events & Education, CHA.

The Craft & Hobby Association (CHA) invites creative arts industry retailers, designers, makers and other professionals to join in an online trivia hunt during Creativation, its premier trade event taking place January 21-23, 2017 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. Elena Lai Etcheverry of Charity Wings Inc. will guide attendees on a live interactive tour of the new creative city-themed trade show floor on Saturday, January 21 through a Facebook Live broadcast on CHA’s Facebook account. Viewers will watch for clues and answer trivia questions to win products and a grand prize from DecoArt, Destination Creativation’s title sponsor, and interior designer, television host and best-selling author Mark Montano.

“We’re excited to work with Charity Wings to give our trade show attendees a true ‘play as you work’ experience,” says Andria LaJeunesse, CEM, Vice President of Events & Education, CHA. “We designed Creativation to be a one-stop shop for education, connections and discovery of new creative products and innovations – an unforgettable place where you’ll find business success and fun together.”

“The live streaming platform allows enthusiasts and professionals in the craft and hobby industry the opportunity to be a part of the action in an interactive way. It also enables consumers watching to get to know their favorite manufacturers directly, all while raising awareness for and supporting our organization’s cause,” says Elena Lai Etcheverry, Founder/Executive Director, Charity Wings.

Each tour stop will offer inspiration for different genres of art and creativity, and clues to answer one final question. The grand prize winner will receive a front patio makeover for their home or business designed and installed by Mark Montano, who hosted 10 Years Younger and appeared on While You Were Out on The Learning Channel (TLC). Other prizes are sponsored by Beacon Adhesives, Brother International, Deflecto, Faber-Castell, Prima Marketing Inc, Sizzix, and The Kunin™ Group.

The tour schedule will be released soon. Visit http://www.CreativationShow.org for more information and to register to attend Creativation.

For exhibiting and sponsorship information, companies should contact Nadine Schwartz, Director of Sales and Sponsorships, at nschwartz(at)craftandhobby(dot)org, or Julie Wagner, Sales Representative, at jwagner(at)craftandhobby(dot)org.

ABOUT THE CRAFT & HOBBY ASSOCIATION

The Craft & Hobby Association (CHA) is an international non-profit trade association consisting of thousands of member companies engaged in the design, manufacture, distribution and retail sales of products in the worldwide craft and hobby industry. For more information about CHA, membership or its Creativation Show, visit http://www.craftandhobby.org.

ABOUT CHARITY WINGS

Charity Wings Inc. (Formally Scrapbook Royalty Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The mission of the Charity Wings Art & Craft Center is to be an inspiring place for people of all ages to gather, give and create. As part of our mission, Charity Wings partners with other charities serving the disabled community, low income families, military/veterans, various support groups and more by providing free creativity sessions to their clients and beneficiaries. To learn more visit http://charitywings.org/nonprofit-partnership – Our “Organizations Who Benefit” page provides information on those who have benefitted from receiving the “Gift of Art” from Charity Wings.