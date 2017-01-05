Hal will focus on expanding our existing transportation services and developing new transportation offerings to 4SIGHT clients

4SIGHT Supply Chain Group, a leading supply chain consulting, engineering and IT firm, announced today the addition of Hal Feuchtwanger as Senior Director, Transportation to lead 4SIGHT’s Transportation Practice. Hal will provide hands-on expertise for 4SIGHT clients and will be responsible for building out 4SIGHT’s transportation capabilities.

A highly regarded industry veteran, Hal brings more than 30 years of experience helping companies optimize their transportation and logistics operations. Hal has served in a variety of senior operations, consulting and software implementation roles throughout his career and has engaged in multiple domestic and international transportation projects. Most recently he served as Senior Director of Global Logistics for Samsung Electronics America. Over the course of his career, Hal has directed large-scale logistics operations for several industry leaders including McDonald's, Walmart, and Michaels Stores. Hal has also been at the forefront of logistics technology development and adoption with industry pioneers such as Manugistics, i2 Technologies, and One Network Enterprises. Hal has experience across many industries and his success in transportation and logistics comes from years of immersion in supply chain operations and hands-on experience deploying tier-1 TMS applications.

“Hal’s transportation experience will be valuable to 4SIGHT clients and partners. Hal will focus on expanding our existing transportation services and developing new transportation offerings to 4SIGHT clients,” said Frank Camean, President and CEO of 4SIGHT. “We are very excited to have him lead our Transportation Practice as we kick off the new year. Our clients and partners will welcome his expertise and experience.”

“4SIGHT has built a well-earned reputation as one of the industry’s premier providers of supply chain consulting and technology services,” said Feuchtwanger. “I am extremely excited to be joining the team, and look forward to building upon 4SIGHT’s tradition of success in delivering superior value to both their current and future clients.”

About 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group

4SIGHT specializes in supply chain consulting, engineering and information technology. Our seasoned professionals average more than 19 years of experience helping companies across all industries solve their distribution, fulfillment and transportation challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience and integrity, 4SIGHT has received multiple industry awards. For more information, please email us at in4mation(at)go4sight(dot)com or visit http://www.go4sight.com.