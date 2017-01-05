Indie Thriller "Missing Child" to be Screened at IIFC 2017

Kristen Ruhlin in Missing Child Writer-director Luke Sabis brings some interesting ideas to the well-known genre, exploring the nuances of abuse, spirituality and redemption

“Missing Child” is a psychological thriller that follows the story of Gia (Kristen Ruhlin), a young woman who never knew her parents and has many questions about her mysterious past. When her boyfriend Joe (Luke Sabis) stumbles upon an online listing for a missing girl whose digitally aged picture resembles Gia, a series of events, including a fateful encounter with her possible father Henry (Charles Gorgano), is set off that will uncover the lies and secrets that built who she is now.

The film has received favorable reviews leading up to its showings at the festival.

“Frozen in time on the side of a milk carton, kidnapped children never seem to grow up. But what happens to those who do? The thriller 'Missing Child' takes on this aftermath, with several twists up its sleeve," says Kate Walsh of the LA Times. "Writer-director Luke Sabis brings some interesting ideas to the well-known genre, exploring the nuances of abuse, spirituality and redemption.”

Dash Finley, with Living Out Loud – LA, said: “'Missing Child' distinguishes itself with powerhouse performances and deft writing.” And from Paula Mooney, with The Examiner, "It’s a beautiful blend of sexuality as it meets spirituality that permeates the entire film.”

“Missing Child” will be screened as part of the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema at Rustic Theater (54290 N Circle Dr, Idyllwild, CA 92549) Friday, January 6th at 10:30AM and Sunday, January 8th at 4:20PM; and at Silver Pines Theater (25955 Cedar Street Idyllwild, CA 92549) Wednesday, January 11th at 8:30PM, and Saturday, January 14th at 6:45PM. The IIFC has been a yearly staple of the Southern California film community. Awards are given on the last day of the festival.

The film was also an official selection for the Boston International FIlm Festival and the Beyond the Beaten Path Film Festival.

Luke Sabis, who wrote “Missing Child” with Michael Barbuto, also directed, co-starred in, and, using his background in music as a foundational member of the band The Take, composed the film’s score. He has acted in off-broadway plays, and premiered his short film “Ghost Tenant” at the Short Film Corner at the Cannes Film Festival.

For more information, and to see the film’s trailer, go to http://www.missingchild-movie.com.

For tickets to see it at the IIFC, go to http://www.idyllwildcinemafest.com.