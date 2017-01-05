Goodwill Keystone Area is now open at the West Shore Plaza. The 20,000 sq space features a full-service retail experience, wider aisles, safe and ample parking, as well as a covered drive-through. We welcome Goodwill Keystone Area to the West Shore Plaza as a major anchor and complement to our small business and national tenants. Goodwill’s 20,000 square foot space has been completely retrofitted to meet the shopping needs of customers. Past News Releases RSS Pennsylvania Businesses Led by...

Smith Land & Improvement Corporation is pleased to introduce Goodwill Keystone Area as the newest anchor store at the West Shore Plaza, 1200 Market Street, in Lemoyne, Pennsylvania. Established in 1954, the West Shore Plaza is a premier shopping destination featuring national chains, a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store, and locally owned small businesses.

“We’re excited to welcome Goodwill Keystone Area to the West Shore Plaza as a major anchor and complement to our small business and national tenants," says Richard E. Jordan II, CEO/COB of Smith Land & Improvement Corporation, owner of the West Shore Plaza. At nearly quadruple the size of their former location, Goodwill’s 20,000 square foot space has been completely retrofitted to meet the shopping needs of customers and the convenience of donors. The new space features a full-service retail experience, wider aisles, additional dressing rooms, safe and ample parking, as well as a covered drive-through donation center.”

The new location replaces the 5,200 square foot Goodwill store on Hummel Avenue, in Lemoyne, which operated from 1994 until December 28, 2016. Anchor tenant Karns Foods expanded and moved to a new building in the Plaza, and Goodwill now occupies their former space.

“Goodwill needed a location that could accommodate and support our growing operations and better serve donors and shoppers,” says Jennifer Ross, Senior Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “We’ve all heard the phrase ‘location, location, location,’ and there is a reason for that. Choosing a location for a store and donation center is one of the most important decisions we make. We consider demographics, exposure to customers, accessibility and parking, brand image, future growth, and safety. The space and location at the West Shore Plaza checked all the boxes.”

“At the heart of our commercial real estate developments and retail centers is ‘Opportunities for Enterprise,’” says Jordan II. “We’re excited to see business expansions and job growth in our Plazas, thanks to community partners and tenants like Goodwill. In 2016, PA Secretary Dennis Davin, Department of Community and Economic Development, announced the creation and retention of more than 200,000 full-time jobs in the Commonwealth. We join Secretary Davin in celebrating this job growth and it remains a strategic goal of ours as well.”

“Goodwill employs 26 people at this location, adding six new jobs to the community,” says Ross. “This is a perfect site for shopping convenience and a hub of donation activity including generous space for our employees to collect, sort, and distribute donations.”

“Donating and shopping at Goodwill funds employment training, job placement services, and youth mentoring for thousands of people who have disabilities or barriers to independence,” says Goodwill Keystone Area President & CEO Ron Kratofil. “We’re grateful to the community for their support, and look forward to many years of service at this beautiful new location.”

Goodwill West Shore Plaza’s hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 noon to 6 p.m. Goodwill is on Facebook and may be reached by phone at 717.737.6134.

ABOUT WEST SHORE PLAZA

Celebrating 63 years of retail services to the community, this landmark center sits on two high-traffic corridors connecting Harrisburg to the West Shore. With an attractive facade and striking digital sign, the Plaza continues to maintain high shopper volume and be a shopping destination. The 22-store property features local and national retailers, as well as family businesses. It is a designated Neighborhood Champion for Small Business Saturday and a voice for small business growth in Pennsylvania.

ABOUT SMITH LAND & IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION

Founded in 1961, the company has a 56-year history of responsible and responsive commercial real estate development and land ownership. With a portfolio of nearly 50 properties and over 1 million SF throughout the Mid-Atlantic, the Smith Land team has chosen to concentrate 80 percent of its real estate investments in their own “front yard” of central Pennsylvania. “We do not outsource our eyes,” says Richard E. Jordan II, CEO. When Smith Land & Improvement Corporation is the developer, business builders and investors can expect a productive working relationship, high-caliber site selection, and easy access to business expansion.

ABOUT GOODWILL KEYSTONE AREA

Goodwill Keystone Area, a non-profit organization, support persons with disabilities and other barriers to independence in achieving their fullest potential as workers and as members of the broader community. Last year, 4,153 people received life-changing services from Goodwill Keystone Area. In support of the mission, Goodwill collects and sells donated items in 48 stores and donation centers in 22 central and southeastern Pennsylvania counties, including Cumberland, Dauphin, York, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties. Goodwill’s philosophy is that work is a building block of community and that when people are given an opportunity to work, their self-esteem increases and other problems are minimized.

