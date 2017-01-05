InstallerNet Raises-the-Bar With Lifetime Installation Warranty

InstallerNet, a leader in providing nationwide installation services on consumer and commercial IoT products on behalf of manufacturers, retailers, insurance companies and telco’s, announced today at the Consumer Electronics Show that it will expand its 3-year workmanship warranty on residential installations for life. Now both consumer verticals, automotive and residential, will be supported with a best-in-class and industry Lifetime Workmanship Warranty.

For over a decade InstallerNet have been providing nationwide installation services for clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune companies on a wide variety of products including smart home devices and sensors, surveillance cameras and security, audio/video, in-vehicle electronics, telematics and many others. Their Installation ecosystem solutions powered by its proprietary scalable platform technology, provides more options to potential clients including product design, testing and compatibility. Other services offered can include market analysis, logistics, warehousing and fulfillment establishing InstallerNet as a vertically integrated partner.

InstallerNet’s member network provides nationwide coverage including Alaska, Puerto Rico and Hawaii. The technicians performing installation services are fully trained, insured, licensed and certified to support all InstallerNet partner products. Service provider members are rated by end-user customers based on quality of service and expectations. InstallerNet’s excellent foundation and wide ranging expertise provides the confidence to be the only services company to offer a Lifetime Warranty on workmanship ensuring that end-users will never have to worry about the quality of service.

InstallerNet will be exhibiting at CES 2017 in the north hall booth 3607, and within the Z-wave Alliance Pavilion in the south hall at booth 20900. Stop-by and learn more on how InstallerNet can help increase your customer satisfaction, reduce product returns, and drive more sales through several distribution channels by offering professional managed installation services as part of your product go-to-market strategy.

About InstallerNet

InstallerNet is an installation solutions provider for the consumer electronics industry delivering content, technology, services, and logistics to retailers, manufacturers and installers. The company specializes in merchandising and coordinating consumer electronics installation services through the nation’s largest network of independently owned mobile and home electronics installers. It has developed a unique approach to better merchandise services through its branded or private-label InstallCard that allows retailers to sell professional services like a gift card, or product manufacturers to give their customers the option by inserting a card in-the-box. With a proprietary workforce management system to support web-based scheduling and over-the-phone call-center support, InstallerNet can provide the complete package to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Media Contact:

Bill Ali, SVP – Sales and Marketing

BillA(at)InstallerNet(dot)com

978-645-6435