(CES) -- Studio71, the multichannel network of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group and Frequency, the leading internet video platform for cable, satellite and mobile operators, which counts Liberty Global as one of its equity investors, announced today the signing of a global content distribution deal. The agreement gives Frequency and its distribution network of more than 100 million subscribers worldwide access to a wide array of Studio71’s programming lineup, which includes top YouTube channels such as Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, Epic Meal Time and Alex Wassabi.

The partnership is the latest in a series of licensing agreements Frequency has signed which allow content providers and distribution partners to fully monetize their traffic through television, mobile and over-the-top subscription services.

“Frequency is powering internet video services for some of the largest TV and mobile operators in the world,” said Ian Aaron, President of Frequency. “Studio 71 represents the best digital first programming in key categories such as fashion, lifestyle, gaming, music and much more. We look forward to working together to bring their programing and new formats to our growing distribution network.”

“Our content creators have a history of connecting with audiences regardless of screen size,” said Adam Boorstin, EVP of Global Digital Distribution at Studio71. “Frequency’s ability to expand the worldwide reach of Studio71 content on digital set-top boxes across leading television and mobile operators makes them an ideal partner.”

Frequency is a cloud-based internet video service that aggregates and distributes video from the world's top providers, including the leading TV, Multi-Channel and digital networks, as well as from individual creators. TV, mobile and over-the-top operators use Frequency to deliver a complete internet video service to their subscribers. With one simple integration, operators have access to Frequency's comprehensive portfolio of content, and a fully featured video platform, including real time personalization. Frequency is now powering next-generation consumer video experiences for operators on set-top boxes, mobile devices and the web.

Studio71 is a leading global media company for creators, developing producing and distributing original programming across YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SnapChat, in addition to film and broadcast television. Featuring top creators Lilly Singh a.k.a IISuperwomanII, Rhett & Link, Logan Paul, Shay Mitchell, Matthew Santoro, Flula Borg, Epic Meal Time, Roman Atwood, Family Fun Pack, and global superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Studio71’s premium inventory helps amplify a brand’s message online and in social media with total control and first-party data. A best in class production company, Studio71 also manages a leading multichannel network with over 1,200 channels driving 5.6 billion monthly views. Part of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group, Studio71 is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Berlin, New York, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Toronto and London.