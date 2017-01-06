RUCKUS Teams Up With The Foundry And Silent Planet To Save A Life

Out there somewhere is someone who wants badly to change but can’t find the resources. We’re going to change that.

RUCKUS, in collaboration with the band Silent Planet and the addiction treatment center The Foundry, ​has launch​ed​ a new fundraiser that will alter the course of one man or woman’s life forever.

The fundraiser will pay for one full year of addiction treatment for one motivated individual at The Foundry in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

“As a brand focused on building community and supporting each other, we wanted to take our efforts even further,” said RUCKUS co-owner Josh Schmitz. “Out there somewhere is someone who wants badly to change but can’t find the resources. We’re going to change that.”

The alternative clothing brand will be donating 100% of the proceeds from ​the new Awareness Collaboration T-shirt to pay for The Foundry’s treatment program (an $80,000 value).

“We’re not raising money to benefit The Foundry’s overall mission—though it is a worthy cause that deserves attention,” states Schmitz. “We’re raising money to save a life.”

The proceeds will also assist with an aftercare program that will aid the selected individual in his or her transition back to independence.

“Our goal is to raise enough money to put one person through the multi-phase, 2-year, continuum of care,” explained Schmitz. “If we fall short on that goal we’ll make up the difference ourselves, and if we wind up over our goal we’ll send another person through.”

The Foundry treatment includes one week of medical detox, 90 days of residential treatment, 90 days of transitional treatment, and six months of group sober living.

Visit http://www.ruckusapparel.com/shop/foundry-collaboration-w-silent-planet to support the addiction treatment mission.

For additional information about the​ fundraiser​, please visit http://www.ruckusapparel.com/ruckus-x-silent-planet-x-the-foundry or contact josh(at)ruckusapparel(dot)com.