uQontrol Leads the Revolution in Web 3.0 Security

uQontrol, the leader in Web 3.0 Security, today announced at CES Las Vegas, the release of Qkey, the first Chip and Pin, IoT security, and payment product for online transactions. The global Web 3.0 security revolution begins now with Qkey, a major generational shift from Web 2.0, where they took control and we ended up becoming the product, to Web 3.0 security, where consumers regain control of their own information. uQontrol sees security as a product rather than as a service.

“Consumers need to take back control of their own privacy and security if we are ever going to have digital security,” said Christopher Maus, founder and CEO of uQontrol. The verdict is in they just can’t protect us alone, Cybercrime is just getting bigger year after year. There can be no security in an environment they control. Qkey is disruptive precisely because we put consumers back in control. We no longer have to sacrifice our privacy and security to just to go online.”

Qkey reimagines an intuitive secure online experience. This radically simple device provides everyone a simple way to access secure web accounts and to shop online utilizing the latest ‘security chip’ the same technology used by organizations such as Visa and MasterCard (Chip and PIN cards), US government, banks, corporations, and for passports etc. Qkey enables consumers to simply "load and lock" their personal information on the Qkey eliminating the need for remembering passwords, entering website addresses, filling out forms or even entering payment card data. Like your keys and cards, it’s private, secure, off the grid and in your pocket.

Qkey is protected by multiple security layers with a dedicated browser eliminating vulnerable points used by hackers to steal personal information. With Qkey, one key and one password provides more secure access while eliminating consumer “security fatigue.” Consumers have a more natural contemporary online experience with one click access, touch screen navigation, and a security process that is natural, simple and familiar.

Everyone is increasingly at risk while online from consumers, to employers, from websites to government agencies. The costs of data breaches are increasing to $2.1 trillion by 2019 with over 450 million malware variants introduced and only 5 million catalogued in just the last 12 months. Qkey aims to reverse these alarming trends by putting smart, easy to use technology back in the hands of individuals.

“The internet experience is reminiscent of the Big Box Stores of the 80s and 90s with advertisers pushing ads into every aspect of our lives. It’s way past time to modernize our web experience, stated Brandon Maus, co-founder. With a growing movement toward a more “decentralized web,” Qkey begins to paint a picture of what the new Web 3.0 and security will look like, the next digital revolution will be led by consumers not technologists.”

uQontrol identified a unique convergence where Security, IoT, Digital Payment, and Worldwide Web intersect, namely with the consumer. With Web. 3.0, security will be a more ubiquitous, natural experience touching virtually every aspect of the internet, from logons to payment and everything in between. With Qkey consumers can personally create better security, everything from web accounts to payments, from healthcare, to banking and virtually anything digital. With Qkey consumers will be at the center of the next digital revolution and Cybersecurity, and will impact all aspects of our digital world opening an explosive New Wave for the APP and URL economy.

The Qkey will ship first quarter 2017.

About the uQontrol

uQontrol is the developer of the Qkey, a radically simple and natural new way to secure personal information and shop online. Qkey unlocks a seamless, intuitive natural online security experience while securing web accounts and payment data using the Security Chip technology used by Visa and MasterCard. Just like inserting a payment card into a payment terminal, users simply insert the Qkey payment key into any computer USB port for secured online transactions. The Qkey provides multiple physical and virtual security layers and a dedicated secured browser that eliminates the need to key in information, passwords or other personal data that is vulnerable to hacking. All personal and payment data is stored securely on the Qkey giving consumers more control of their online transactions. For more information, please visit Qkey.com.