Kodiak Instruments, a leading global linear sensor and Potentiometer manufacturer, announced an OEM partnership with Altizon, a pioneering Industrial Internet of Things company. The partnership aims at empowering all customers of Kodiak Instruments- particularly across Oil & Gas sector to achieve safety, efficiency, and visibility across the enterprise with the power of IoT.

With this collaboration, enterprises like Wold Energy Partners are now able to provide their stakeholders with real-time insights & alerts on critical metrics like temperature, levels and pump parameters on the oil fields enabling increased asset uptime, efficient predictive maintenance & Iot-enabled remote asset monitoring.

Ralph Trotter of Wold Energy said, “The latest proposition from Kodiak Instruments with IoT capabilities, powered by Altizon has been a true game changer for our Uintah Basin oilfield assets. We can now avail an end to end solution for iot-enabled remote monitoring of assets, increased productivity, asset uptime & efficiency.”

Adam Marriott, Oil & Gas Division Manager, Spectra symbol (Kodiak Instruments) said “IoT is at the core of digital transformation for enterprise of today. With Altizon’s rapid time to market capabilities, coupled with massive scalability & ease of building apps provided by their Industrial IoT platform Datonis, we can now empower our customers like Wold Energy to bolster their industry initiatives”.

Vinay Nathan, CEO, Altizon said “We are delighted to team up with Kodiak Instruments to explore the numerous possibilities for IoT for Oil & Gas Industry. This partnership is a true success of a partner ecosystem, where Kodiak with its hardware expertise and Altizon with its IoT capabilities are able to solve real world customer problems for Oil & Gas vertical.”

About Wold Energy

Wold Oil Properties, LLC (WOP) is a family owned and operated oil and gas company founded in 1950 by John S. Wold, a natural resource industry leader in Wyoming and the first professional geologist to serve in the United States Congress. Today, the company is managed and owned by his sons, Peter and Jack Wold.WOP is a private company with integrated operations throughout the Rockies and Midcontinent. It manages a diverse asset base of minerals, leases, operated and non-operated producing properties. The company’s subsidiary, Wold Energy Partners, operates unconventional assets in the Powder River and Green River Basins.

About Kodiak Instruments

Kodiak is a subsidiary of Spectra Symbol Corporation and has been doing business in the oil and gas industry for 1.5 years. For more than 30 years, Spectra Symbol (Salt Lake City, Utah) has developed the Membrane Sensor technology through multiple patents and innovative applications, serving medical instrumentation, aerospace, military, automotive, industrial controls and position sensing markets. The breakthrough form-factor of Membrane Sensors <0.5mm height and inexpensive linear stroke sensing has revolutionized how OEMs can use full-travel sensing. For more information, visit http://www.spectrasymbol.com and http://www.kodiakinstruments.com

About Altizon

Altizon is the world’s first Industrial Internet Platform company focused on making Enterprises Internet of Things(IoT) ready. Altizon’s flagship product, the Datonis™ IoT Platform, helps enterprises build IoT products and solutions in weeks by providing device connectivity kits, a device management layer, a highly-scalable, real-time, big-data analytics engine and alerting and monitoring services. Enterprises use Datonis™ for driving Condition Monitoring, Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning solutions. Altizon also provides a free trial version of Datonis platform for 30 days.

Learn more at http://www.altizon.com

For more information, write to

Aparna_kulkarni(at)altizon(dot)com

