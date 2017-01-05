2016 Customer Experience Innovation Award Technologies are driving customer experience.

Vocalcom, a leading global provider of inside sales and contact center technology that helps businesses to drive a more effective sales team, and create effortless omnichannel customer experiences and journeys, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Vocalcom’s omnichannel contact center software as a 2016 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner, presented by TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine.

The 2016 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels, including messaging and social.

Vocalcom’s intelligent communications platform brings all customer conversation to one place, removing the separation between communication channels and CRM while maintaining personalized contextual communications across all channels.

“Our cloud contact center and inside sales platform connects everything you know about your customers to every interaction you have with them for much more successful conversations. It provides full visibility and valuable context in the customer journey across all touchpoints, channels and interactions, to help companies engage their customers while delivering transformative business results.”

“Digital experience delivery is not only an opportunity; it’s a necessity,” comments Anthony Dinis, founder of Vocalcom. “ It’s great to be recognized by CUSTOMER magazine and a fantastic achievement to be named as one of the most innovative tech companies. 2016 has been another year of incredible growth for Vocalcom. Our technology is attracting some of the world’s highest-growth businesses as we continue to drive innovation that is transforming the way they connect with their customers and prospects on a global scale.”

“Congratulations to Vocalcom for receiving a 2016 Customer Experience Innovation Award. Vocalcom has been selected for enhancing the customer experience and improving business relationships,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize this achievement.”

Vocalcom is next-generation cloud-based contact center software that helps you connect with your customers. The easy-to-use interface offers robust functionality with advanced features, comprehensive reporting and seamless integrations with 20+ business tools to empower sales and service teams to have personalized, real-time conversations with customers. Spanning 128 countries and six continents, Vocalcom is trusted by more than 3,700 customers to orchestrate over 1 billion customer interactions per year in the cloud and on premises. Experience the world's most intuitive omnichannel contact center software.

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the customer experience, call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.