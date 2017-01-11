Brand response agency Cesari Media is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Healthy Paws Pet Insurance—the #1 customer-rated provider of insurance for dogs and cats. Cesari will be producing a television commercial to increase awareness of pet health insurance.

While veterinary medicine has seen considerable improvements in recent years, those advances have brought with them a rise in the cost of vet bills. With Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, pet parents can be reimbursed for up to 90% of their pets’ medical bills, so they can focus on taking care of their four-legged family members without worrying about the cost.

Healthy Paws engaged Cesari Media to produce a commercial campaign that encourages pet parents to get a free quote for pet health insurance, helping them understand just how affordable it can be.

“Very few people know pet insurance exists or understand how it works,” says Cesari Media’s Founder and CEO, Rick Cesari. “Healthy Paws offers one simple, affordable plan that covers pets for accidents and illnesses for their entire lives, and Cesari is excited to help deliver this information to consumers.”

In addition to addressing the fundamental need for pet medical care, Healthy Paws’ Every Quote Gives Hope™ grant program gives a donation toward medical care for homeless pets with every pet insurance quote completed on their website. The program funds grants to pet adoption organizations for life-saving vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, and advanced medical treatments.

“As a Healthy Paws customer and proud parent of a four-year old rescue kitty, Benny, I really appreciate how Healthy Paws gives back to help homeless pets,” says Jane Schloth, COO, Cesari Media. “Having them as a client is a win-win!”

About Cesari Media

Founded in 1994, privately-held Cesari Media specializes in brand response television advertising, with companion digital campaigns. Having been the Brand Response agency of record for companies like GoPro, where they reached a billion in sales in just seven years, Cesari Media has shown repeated success in taking a brand from start to stardom. Cesari Media also maximizes big brand in tandem with traditional agencies for their direct sales, across TV, Internet, and Mobile. Cesari has helped produce multi-million dollars of success for clients including George Foreman Grill, OxiClean, and Sonicare. With a winning campaign management model, proven client results, state-of-the-art analytics, Cesari Media continues to meet the needs of the times capitalizing on its long history of success. For more information about Cesari Media, please go to http://www.cesarimedia.com

About Healthy Paws Pet Insurance®

Healthy Paws is one of the leading pet insurance program providers in the U.S. for dogs and cats and ranked #1 by customers on leading review websites. Chubb, an A+ rated insurance carrier, underwrites its insurance policies. The Healthy Paws Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides cash grants to pet adoption organizations specifically for life-saving vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries and advanced medical treatments of homeless pets in their care. To learn more about their mission to save more homeless pets and how you can help, visit https://www.healthypawspetinsurance.com/how-we-help. For more information about Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, visit healthypawspetinsurance.com.