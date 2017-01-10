3 Daughters Brewing Offers Financial Assistance to Veterans

“We are excited to sponsor a veteran who is looking for a way to convert his passion for craft beer into a civilian career,” says Mike Harting CEO of 3 Daughters Brewing.

3 Daughters Brewing announced the first recipient of financial assistance for USFSP’s Brewing Arts Program will go to a military veteran. Raymond Molinary, who served 16 years as a Flight Engineer in the US Navy, will have the opportunity to learn the industry through a comprehensive local Brewing Arts Program. 3 Daughters Brewing will pay the $5,000 tuition for him to complete the coursework starting in January of 2017.

Launched in October 2015, the program was founded by The University of South Florida St Petersburg (USFSP) in cooperation with 3 Daughters Brewing and Great Bay Distributors in an effort to provide students with in-depth education to the rapidly growing craft beer industry. The curriculum was the first of its kind in the Southeast, offering 10 online modules from USFSP, a tour through Great Bay Distributors massive distribution operation and hands on lab and brew experience at 3 Daughters Brewing and other local breweries. To date, the program has graduated 3 classes for a total of 43 students, many having landed positions in the industry and others who used the experience to launch their own craft brewery.

“We are excited to sponsor a veteran who is looking for a way to convert his passion for craft beer into a civilian career,” says Mike Harting CEO of 3 Daughters Brewing. “We are thrilled to be able to support veterans and help them move into this growing industry.”

The program is rapidly expanding and getting attention nationwide in the applicants being attracted and the students that are graduating. About 20% of students so far have applied from outside Florida, with students graduating from New Jersey, Texas, Ohio, Missouri and Iowa. There will be another $5,000 award sponsored by Great Bay Distributors later this year.

To partner with the program or sponsor financial awards for veterans, contact USFSP Brewing Arts Program Director Jennifer Sedillo at jsedillo(at)mail(dot)usf(dot)edu.

For more information about the program or to submit an application, visit the Brewing Arts program website at http://www.usfsp.edu/brewingarts.

