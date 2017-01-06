rebmeM names Brian Cardinell CEO

Turning the member & patient experience around Brian and I share a common vision in regards the desperate need for the healthcare industry to define how products and services are provided to healthcare consumers.

rebmeM, LLC today announced that Brian Cardinell has joined as a Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Co-Founder Mark Poling, will now be company President as rebmeM continues to grow and strengthen its position in the highly dynamic healthcare industry. rebmeM is a rapidly growing, leading healthcare strategy consulting and technology implementation firm for the healthcare market, helping health insurance and health system companies define and deploy consumer engagement capabilities.

Going to change the background to: Prior to joining rebmeM, Brian held leadership roles in the healthcare industry at Microsoft, Caradigm, Optum and Cigna. At Microsoft, Brian was part of the company's prestigious "Top Talent" program.

“Brian and I share a common vision in regards the desperate need for the healthcare industry to define how products and services are provided to healthcare consumers. Brian brings a balanced background of healthcare technology and industry foresight in addition to sales, business strategy, finance, and operational excellence.” Poling said. “His experience at Microsoft, Oracle, and Optum/UHC, and work with global enterprise, partners, and startups give him a unique perspective for this role.”

As CEO, Cardinell will focus on growing a sustainable firm focused on helping health plans, brokers and health systems leverage technology, process, and strategy to improve the healthcare consumer experience. He will also work closely within the industry to continue to expand rebmeM’s world class partnership and alliance ecosystem which covers all facets of the healthcare consumer lifecycle.

“I’m excited to join Mark at rebmeM. I have had the opportunity to work closely with Mark as a partner of Microsoft’s, and now I am thrilled to have the chance to build a great business with him. Cardinell said. “My time at Microsoft, and my work with startups in California has brought a fresh appreciation for the challenges our industry faces, and the ways rebmeM can help its clients to solve these challenges.”

About rebmeM: rebmeM is a consulting and implementation partner for health plans, health systems and brokers working to transform the member and consumer experience. rebmeM helps organizations ensure people, processes and technologies are aligned to turn the member experience around. rebmeM leverage a world class ecosystem of partners to bring CRM, telehealth, predictive analytics and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) strategies and solutions to market, quickly and affordably. For more information, email info(at)rebmem(dot)com, call 206.960.4799 or visit http://www.rebmem.com.