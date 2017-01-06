The House of Yahweh is prophesied to bring this truth to all the world, we are fulfilling that prophecy, and every person can be a part of that if they want

Yisrayl Hawkins, Pastor and Overseer at The House of Yahweh, has released a new publication this week that asks the public to consider the word Salvation and understand what it really means. He says religious beliefs have changed so much over the last generation that the word Salvation is tossed around without any real consideration of its meaning.

The post is titled “For Salvation, Should One Follow the Inspired Scriptures?” and it is a meaty 20 pages of no fluff, straight to the hip teachings. Yisrayl begins with explaining why Salvation is vital to every person and why most people do not understand this.

“Preachers do not teach about Salvation because that means they have to teach to keep the Laws in the Scriptures and they are afraid of losing their congregations,” Yisrayl explains.

Yisrayl says people want and deserve the truth. He adds that one cannot be afraid to teach the truth no matter how much persecution comes. He says his letters reveal the whole truth and The House of Yahweh will continue to do this.

“The House of Yahweh is prophesied to bring this truth to all the world, we are fulfilling that prophecy, and every person can be a part of that if they want,” Yisrayl continues.

Yisrayl finishes his letter out by offering Salvation at The House of Yahweh and encourages all to continue to study his writings in order to get the full religious truth. He says the door is open to anyone willing to learn the true way to peace and eternal life.

To read this article, go to http://yahwehsbranch.com

About Us

The House of Yahweh, fully recognized in 1983 as a non-profit organization in the United States of America, continues to fulfill its commissioned work of preaching and publishing the True Message of Salvation.

The House of Yahweh has correctly restored the Heavenly Father’s and the Savior’s True Names in the translation named in Scripture as The Book of Yahweh.

Media Contact

Rebekah Mathews or Teshua Schoenheinz (800) 613-9494