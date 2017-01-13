Skills of Central PA Unveils New Logo and Expanded Services

Skills of Central PA New Logo “We are proud of the new look and feel of our brand as we feel it showcases our ultimate goal, which is to enhance lives together," says Skills president and CEO, Becky Aungst.

Skills of Central Pennsylvania, Inc. (Skills), a non-profit human services organization, announces a new corporate brand and logo that reflects the past, present and future of the organization. A recognized leader in the non-profit human services arena since 1960, the rebranding coincides with the organization’s expansion into new areas of service.

"After evaluating the needs within the communities we serve, the Skills board and administration are committed to expanding and diversifying our services to include the growth of our behavioral health programming." says Becky Aungst, Skills president and CEO. “The rebranding represents this successful and ongoing transition to an organization well beyond our traditional residential and day program services, including the launch of our first drug and alcohol outpatient program in Portage, PA.”

Skills’ vocational training programs are being converted to preparation programs that enhance competitive employment opportunities in the community. The organization is capitalizing on this momentum with efforts to educate their community partners on the many services they offer.

The new Skills logo supports our brand values of empowerment, quality, integrity, learning, and partnerships, while complimenting the new tagline, “Enhancing Lives Together.” One goal of the rebranding is to communicate to partners, employees, and the people we support to collaborate with Skills to build relationships across the communities they serve.

While the brand, tagline and logo have changed to better represent what the company is today, Aungst says Skills’ core values and mission remain the same – to ensure that the people they serve become the authors of their own lives.

“We are proud of the new look and feel of our brand as we feel it showcases our ultimate goal, which is to enhance lives together,” Aungst concludes. “We believe everybody is capable, with the right support, of becoming the best version of themselves.”

About Skills

Skills provides a wide variety of services to support individuals with behavioral health, intellectual or development challenges so they can live self-determined lives. Whether seeking residential options, vocational, rehabilitative or social opportunities, Skills services are integrated within the communities it serves. The Skills staff partners with individuals (and their families) to help along their journey, creating opportunities that introduce possibility and hope. As a premier health and human services organization, Skills strives to help people overcome adversity, promote choice, encourage recovery, and give support when the people they work with need it most.