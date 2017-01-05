Filomeno & Company, P.C. Welcomes 8 New Employees

Filomeno & Company, P.C., a proactive CPA and business advisory firm, is pleased to welcome eight new members to its team.



Anthony DeLucia, Jr., CPA, of Derby, joins Filomeno & Company as a Manager. DeLucia, Jr. has more than 25 years of experience in public accounting and most recently served as Manager of Accounting and Auditing for Blum Shapiro & Co., PC. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Southern Connecticut State University. DeLucia, Jr. is an AICPA and CTCPA member.

Paul Conti, of Windsor, joins Filomeno & Company as a Senior Staff Associate. Conti most recently served as a Senior Tax Associate for Nicola-Yester PC. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Eastern Connecticut State University.

Aishwarya Patel, of Berlin, joins Filomeno & Company as a Staff Associate. Patel most recently served as an Accounting Executive for VLink, Inc. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources & Marketing from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Central Connecticut State University.

Ozal Ajmal, of Bristol, joins Filomeno & Company as a Staff Associate. Ajmal most recently served as a Staff Accountant for Del Conte, Hyde, Annello & Schuch, P.C. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Hartford and is currently enrolled in the University of Hartford’s MBA program.

Meaghan Daly, of Vernon, joins Filomeno & Company as a Staff Associate. Daly most recently served as a Junior Accountant for the United Federation of Teachers. She holds an AS in Accounting from Bergen Community College and a BBA in Accounting from Bernard M. Baruch College, City University of New York.

Tyler Robertson, of Cheshire, joins Filomeno & Company as a Staff Associate. Robertson most recently served as a Staff Accountant at Yale New Haven Health. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Albertus Magnus College.

Joseph Parent, of Thomaston, joins Filomeno & Company as a Staff Associate. Parent holds a degree in Accounting from the University of Rhode Island College of Business Administration.

Caroline Connors, of Glastonbury, joins Filomeno & Company as a part-time Bookkeeper. Connors brings more than 20 years of experience in bookkeeping to the firm. She is a Graduate Gemologist of the Gemological Institute of America and holds an Associates of Science degree in Accounting from Briarwood College.

“We are excited to see Filomeno & Company expand, and are thrilled to welcome these eight outstanding professionals to the firm,” said Thomas Filomeno, CPA, President of Filomeno & Company. “The experience and skill sets that these individuals bring to the firm will enable Filomeno & Company to continue being a provider of world class assurance, tax, wealth management and consulting expertise for individuals, families and businesses in the region.”

For more information on Filomeno & Company, visit http://www.filomeno.com.

About Filomeno & Company

Filomeno & Company is a proactive business advisory firm offering a wide range of services including: accounting & auditing, business advisory, business valuations, corporate tax, individual tax or strategic tax and fraud prevention. Located in West Hartford, CT, the company’s mission is: “To passionately serve our clients, our community, our firm and each other.” For more information, contact Filomeno & Company at 860.561.0020 or visit http://www.filomeno.com.