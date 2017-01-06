Haag-Streit UK launch the new Ellex Tango Reflex laser in the UK

Tango Reflex The Tango Reflex provides a compact solution for practices looking to maximise the variety of treatments available to their patients, without sacrificing space.

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of the new Ellex Tango Reflex laser system.

The Tango Reflex combines multiple treatment platforms in a single advanced laser system. The laser includes four treatment modes; SLT for glaucoma, laser vitreolysis for floaters and capsulotomy and iridotomy treatments.

The quality and design of Tango Reflex’s slit lamp optics are optimised for both anterior and posterior YAG laser procedures. Featuring Galilean converging optics with a 16° stereoscopic angle, the Tango Reflex provides a more natural stereoscopic view, combined with a small depth-of-field for precision focusing on structures in the anterior segment.

The proprietary slit lamp illumination tower design offers optimised visualisation and illumination of the vitreous. This is of particular importance when aiming at vitreous strands or opacities, as it greatly minimises the potential for focusing errors. It also lowers the risk of damage to the natural lens or the retina. The unique illumination mirror design minimises the risk of under-dosing or over-dosing the energy, ensuring that the desired therapeutic effect is achieved.

With the fastest firing rate in the industry, the Tango Reflex is designed for greater efficiency, allowing you to instantly switch between treatment modes, at the touch of a button. The intuitive touchscreen interface permits easy, quick adjustment of all treatment parameters.

Steve Derham, HS-UK Product Manager, said, “The Tango Reflex provides a compact solution for practices looking to maximise the variety of treatments available to their patients, without sacrificing space. The combination of Ellex’s Reflex technology with the industry’s leading SLT treatment has resulted in a breakthrough laser system, which enables the user to perform the full range of anterior and posterior YAG laser procedures, as well as SLT.”

