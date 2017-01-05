The Libman Company, a 120-year old manufacturer of cleaning tools including a variety of household and heavy-duty mops, has announced its 2017 sponsorship with the Washington Wizards NBA team located in the District of Columbia. The new deal increases the company’s overall basketball sports sponsorships to sixteen collegiate basketball teams and five NBA basketball teams.

Libman is currently the official hardwood floor care provider for Georgia Tech, Arkansas, the 14 teams in the NCAA Big 10 Conference as well as professional basketball teams including the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, and the Charlotte Hornets. As with the other sponsorships, the Wizard’s deal will include Libman on-court signage, sampling opportunities, Libman-branded attire for the mopping crew as well as Libman-branded mops that they will use.

About The Libman Company

The Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making quality cleaning tools since 1896. The company manufactures products from brooms and mops to more specialized tools for kitchen and bathroom cleaning and industrial uses. Libman proudly manufactures most of their products in the United States, including the company’s well-known Wonder® Mop. For more information about the Libman Company, please visit http://www.libman.com.

