National Trench Safety, LLC (NTS), a Houston-based company specializing in the rental and sales of trench and traffic safety equipment, trench and traffic safety engineering, and OSHA-compliant training classes, announced today the opening of a new branch operation in Cleveland, Ohio.

“We are very excited to be expanding our presence in the Midwest,” explained Ron Chilton, President of NTS. “Cleveland is a large market with an economy that has shown signs of strengthening over the last few years. Coupled with our existing presence in Chicago, the Cleveland location will allow us to improve our response capabilities in both markets as we continue to serve our growing Midwestern customer base.”

The Cleveland branch will be managed by Dana “Buck” Buchholzer, an industry veteran and successful entrepreneur. Mr. Buchholzer ran a successful, multi-location trench safety business, Midwest Underground, in the Ohio market for many years before selling his interest in the business. “Dana is one of the most recognized trench safety figures in Ohio, and in our industry,” commented Chilton. “Dana is a very creative industry veteran that knows his customers’ needs and more importantly he has the passion to be the best at whatever he does. Dana has already made significant progress introducing NTS and our comprehensive, robust product offerings, including complex site specific systems to many of the customers in the area.”

The Cleveland branch is the 29th branch location for National Trench Safety in the United States. This large national foot print allows NTS to provide its national, regional and local market customers a fully integrated, national branch network delivering unique engineered solutions, the highest level of customer service and the most cost effective shoring product offerings in the industry.

In maintaining its objective of building a nationwide network of trench and traffic safety branches, NTS plans to open additional branch locations in 2017. For more information about NTS, visit the National Trench Safety website at http://www.ntsafety.com.

About National Trench Safety:

National Trench Safety is dedicated to providing the construction industry with the most complete line of trench and traffic safety equipment, as well as cutting edge engineered solutions and OSHA-compliant training classes. With a proven track record of success, National Trench Safety expertly provides unique solutions to the most difficult and complex project needs. National Trench Safety is committed to providing customers with the highest quality products, most diverse and broad product/fleet offerings and the most comprehensive customer training in the industry. National Trench Safety—“The Trench and Traffic Safety Specialists”.

###