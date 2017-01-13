National Trench Safety, LLC (NTS), a Houston-based company specializing in the rental and sales of trench and traffic safety equipment, trench and traffic safety engineering, and OSHA-compliant training classes, announced today the opening of a new branch operation in Boston, Massachusetts.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to announce the expansion of our national footprint into the Northeast,” commented Ron Chilton, President of NTS. “Boston is generally regarded as one of the top 10 cities in the United States and has a significant amount of planned infrastructure growth and refurbishment work over the next few years. It’s a unique market in terms of the shoring utilized and one that we think is a great fit for our site specific engineered systems and complimentary product lines.”

The new NTS Boston branch will be managed by Rick Buck, a seasoned trench safety specialist with a long history in the Boston market. “Rick is an extremely qualified, very technical trench safety veteran with a long track record of success in the market,” Chilton expanded. “Rick has significant experience working on some of the largest jobs in the Boston trade area over the last decade. Rick also has a dedicated customer following which we expect will enable him to make a seamless transition back into the market with NTS, as we look forward to establishing NTS as the premier shoring partner in the greater Boston market.”

The Boston operation is the 30th branch location for National Trench Safety in the United States. This large national foot print allows NTS to provide its national, regional and local market customers a fully integrated, national branch network delivering unique engineered solutions, the highest level of customer service and the most cost effective shoring solutions in the industry.

In maintaining its objective of building a nationwide network of trench and traffic safety branches, NTS plans to open several additional branch locations in 2017. For more information about NTS, visit the National Trench Safety website at http://www.ntsafety.com.

About National Trench Safety:

National Trench Safety is dedicated to providing the construction industry with the most complete line of trench and traffic safety equipment, as well as cutting edge engineered solutions and OSHA-compliant training classes. With a proven track record of success, National Trench Safety expertly provides unique solutions to the most difficult and complex project needs. National Trench Safety is committed to providing customers with the highest quality products, most diverse and broad product/fleet offerings and the most comprehensive customer training in the industry. National Trench Safety—“The Trench and Traffic Safety Specialists”.

